Coros is closing the gap with Garmin fast by adding full mapping to its affordable running watch

Coros has spent the last few years steadily chipping away at Garmin’s dominance of the performance running watch market, and its latest software update closes another fairly significant gap.

The most important part of the September software update is full mapping support coming to the Coros Pace 4.

It brings landscape and topographic maps directly to the lightweight running watch for the first time.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Maps can display street and trail names, points of interest and surrounding geographical detail, making the Pace 4 considerably more useful for following unfamiliar routes.

(Image credit: Coros)

You can download maps through Map Manager in the Coros app.

The company says one reason it originally held back full maps on the Pace 4 was the watch’s relatively small display and 4GB of storage.

After testing mapping on the screen, however, Coros decided the experience worked well enough to release it, especially since most runners only need maps around their home area or an upcoming destination.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The feature launches in beta, so it may still have some rough edges, but it represents a major upgrade for one of Coros’ more affordable running watches.

Maps are only the beginning

Plenty more is tucked into the September update. The new Adventure Journal Timeline feature essentially turns recorded workouts into miniature travel journals.

You can add photos and videos taken during an activity to its GPS track, and pins, voice notes, and images recorded during the activity are automatically incorporated.

Plus, there is an option to add pre- and post-activity images afterwards before sharing the finished journal with friends and family.

Cyclists also get Climb Alerts, which automatically identify climbs along a loaded route.

Cyclists Climb Alert on the Apex 4 (Image credit: Coros)

The watch warns you when one is approaching and shows information including distance, elevation gain and average gradient.

Once you start climbing, you can see your position on the elevation profile alongside the remaining distance and ascent.

Compatible watches can now respond to commands including “Open Navigation”, “Start a ten-minute timer” and requests to set nutrition, heart-rate, trainer resistance and power alerts.

(Image credit: Coros)

Voice Control remains in beta and is currently available in English on the Coros Nomad, Pace 4 and Apex 4.

The update also adds faster firmware transfers over Wi-Fi, new Torque and Total Work cycling metrics, Left/Right Balance data in exported FIT files and more detailed battery history covering the previous 25 days.

The September feature update is rolling out through the Coros app, with Pace 4 mapping initially available as a beta feature.

Visit Coros for more info on the watches and their features.