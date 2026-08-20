We have a launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, and you'll be able to watch it live

Quick Summary Samsung has confirmed its next launch event on 27 August, which is expected to be the Galaxy S26 FE. The model is expected to have a slight design tweak, but offer much the same as the Galaxy S25 FE - with an increase in price.

If you thought that Samsung was finished for the year, then think again: the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been confirmed, with the date set for 27 August.

Samsung, confirming the event on its official newsroom, says that it will "introduce the newest addition to the Galaxy S26 family". That lays any doubts to rest, reinforcing the particular model by saying "purposefully designed to bring the core Galaxy S26 experiences … to those who look for what truly matters most to them"

This has long been the mantra of the Galaxy FE models. FE stands for "fan edition" and the whole premise is to give buyers the core essentials they need, but strip out some of the other flagship features, to make for a slightly cheaper device.

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to do just that, tweaking the design slightly to match the Galaxy S26 models, but offering much the same as it did in the Galaxy S25 FE.

Previous leaks have suggested a change in display supplier, while the specs aren't expected to change much, although it's likely to be powered by the Exynos 2500. It's also said that there will be a move to a silicon-carbon battery, along with 45W charging, although that likely means that the phone won't be rated for as many charging cycles.

Invitation for Galaxy Event August 2026 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Back to the teaser video that Samsung shared, and it appears to show three cups of matcha with the ice cubes conveniently shaped as the Galaxy AI logo. The tray they sit on hints at the design change for the camera.

A hand comes in an picks up the middle cup revealing that there's a Galaxy Event and the date. The video is labelled as being produced by AI, which might leave a bitter taste in the mouth, especially amongst Gen Z matcha fans who are turned off by this sort of AI image generation.

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What's interesting is that in the version on X and other social channels, the video is rotated 90 degrees, so it looks like the cameras on the back of the phone. However, with the hand reaching in to remove one of the cameras, it suggests that the Galaxy S26 FE could lose one of its cameras - just like the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

🍵 Look familiar? Look closer 👀 Welcome to Galaxy S ✨ #GalaxyAI pic.twitter.com/fQEQHMpXJtAugust 19, 2026

That middle camera is the main 50MP camera, however, and all leaks have so far suggested we're getting the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 8MP telephoto camera as the previous model. It seems, perhaps, that this teaser video is just a little confusing.

The Galaxy FE has been a slightly confusing phone, launching cheaper than the Galaxy S flagship while offering many of the same specs. That doesn't appear to be happening with the Galaxy S26 FE: the expected move to Exynos 2500 is older hardware than the Exynos 2600 used in some S26 models, while the price is expected in increase, perhaps hitting €799, an increase of €50 over the previous model.

While the full specifications are unknown, the Galaxy S26 FE could walk a fine line between affordable flagship and costly competitor. You'll be able to watch the reveal live on 27 August.