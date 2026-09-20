iRobot’s new 2-in-1 Roomba pairs a bigger robot with a tiny robot for awkward spaces
The Roomba Duo pairs two robots to tackle every corner of your home
QUICK SUMMARY
iRobot has unveiled the Roomba Duo, a concept robot vacuum system that pairs a larger vacuum and steam-mop with a smaller companion robot.
The Duo isn't currently planned for release, but it offers an interesting glimpse at iRobot's vision for the future of autonomous floor cleaning.
iRobot has unveiled the Roomba Duo at IFA 2026, and it's a rather unusual concept. Instead of relying on a single robot to do everything, the system pairs a larger robot that vacuums and steam-mops with a much smaller robot designed to reach the places its bigger counterpart can't.
It arrives alongside the new Roomba Max 875 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock, which takes a more traditional approach to robot cleaning and is already available to buy. The Duo, meanwhile, is all about exploring what could come next for iRobot.
Unfortunately, the Roomba Duo is still just a concept, and iRobot hasn't announced plans to bring it to market. Still, it's interesting to see the company experimenting with a completely different approach, particularly after what has been a challenging period for the brand.
Both robots use ClearView Pro LiDAR and PrecisionVision AI to navigate and avoid obstacles, whilst elevated AI cameras on the main robot help create detailed maps and identify areas that need extra cleaning. Its large 17cm wheels are also designed to help it move across different surfaces and thresholds.
The shared AutoWash dock takes care of much of the maintenance, washing and drying the mops, emptying dust and managing clean and dirty water. iRobot says the dust bag can hold several months' worth of debris, so the system is designed to require very little hands-on maintenance.
The smaller companion robot then takes care of the awkward spots, heading beneath furniture and tackling edges and corners where dust and pet hair tend to collect. Its PerfectEdge mop extends by up to 31mm, whilst the side brush reaches along walls and skirting boards.
As mentioned, whether the Roomba Duo will ever make it beyond the concept stage remains to be seen, but it's certainly an interesting glimpse at where iRobot could take its robot vacuums next.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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