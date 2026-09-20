This Harry Potter edition Android phone even comes in Harry's trunk

Quick Summary The realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is a Hogwarts-themed version of the company's latest Android phone, with a leather-style finish, Wizard's Chess-inspired pattern and Hedwig-style camera design. But the really fun bit is the optional limited-edition box, which is a replica of Harry Potter's trunk and comes packed with Hogwarts-themed goodies.

There are plenty of Harry Potter phones, but realme has clearly decided that simply putting a Hogwarts logo on the back isn't enough.

The realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition has been redesigned with a brown leather-style finish, an Argyle pattern inspired by the Wizard's Chess scene and a Hogwarts crest on the back. Even the camera module gets in on the act, with its design inspired by Hedwig's eyes.

The metallic frame is engraved with "Welcome to Hogwarts", while the Harry Potter branding is worked into the design rather than simply slapped onto the existing phone.

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It's what's inside the trunk that counts

The phone itself is fun, but the packaging is the bit that's really caught my attention.

realme is making a limited-edition Hogwarts gifting box that's a 1:1 replica of Harry's school trunk. Only 5,000 of these boxes are being produced worldwide, making the packaging as much of a collector's item as the phone itself.

Open it up and there's a Hogwarts Welcome Pack containing a replica acceptance letter and train ticket, bookmarks featuring the four house crests, postcards featuring Harry, Ron and Hermione, plus a Hogwarts-branded phone case and phone pin.

It's a more elaborate approach than the usual special-edition phone box, and means you've got something you can actually keep on a shelf after you've taken the phone out.

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It's still a serious Android phone

Underneath all that Hogwarts theming, the realme 16 Pro hardware remains largely unchanged.

There's a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor and a huge 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The camera setup includes a 200MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP selfie camera. The display is also rated at up to 6,500 nits peak brightness and supports HDR10+.

The realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is due to launch in India on 21 September, but realme hasn't yet announced pricing or confirmed wider availability.

While plenty of phones have had Harry Potter branding, not many arrive looking like you've just received your Hogwarts letter.