This Realme phone boasts something Samsung and Apple can only dream of

Quick Summary Realme has teased a new smartphone with a huge battery. The Power P4 is due to be announced by the end of the month and comes with a whopping 10,001mAh cell inside.

If there is one thing we all want our smartphones to be able to do, it’s last longer. Most flagship phones will last you the day and well into the evening, but if you go for drinks after work, and you caught up on your favourite series on the way in, you might be clenching those bum cheeks as the night goes on.

That's where the Oppo-owned Realme comes in – it could be about to rid you of battery anxiety for good.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has teased a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. Actually, its 10,001mAh, to be more precise.

What is the Realme P4 Power and how long will it last?

The Realme P4 Power 5G is due to be announced in full at the end of January, but for now, we know the battery capacity and have a glimpse at its design.

It’s the first device to launch following the merger with Oppo, which also has OnePlus under its hat, and it weighs just 219g.

To put all those numbers into some kind of perspective, the battery is said to last around 1.5 days, though this actually seems low for the capacity given it is around twice that of most phones.

The weight, meanwhile, is just marginally heavier than the Google Pixel 10 Pro (207g) but lighter than the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (233g).

The teaser image suggests Realme P4 Power won’t be that thick either, despite the large battery cell. The standard Realme P4 measures 7.4mm with a 7,000mAH battery so hopefully this model will still slide well under the 9mm mark.

The company claims the larger battery is down to “next-gen silicone-carbon anode” tech, which will hopefully mean bigger batteries for all smartphones in the future, without too much compromise in design.

The Realme P4 Power is due to be announced in full on 29 January, so we'll know then what else will be on offer.