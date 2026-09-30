G-Shock’s latest DW5600 looks like an overripe banana, but it’s actually a tribute to Casio’s "mother factory"

There are plenty of unusual G-Shocks out there, but very few look quite as deliberately overripe as BAIT’s new “Yamagata’s Finest” DW5600.

Created with US streetwear retailer BAIT, the new watch is finished in bright banana yellow and covered with irregular brown speckles designed to make it look like a piece of fruit at peak ripeness.

Even the tip of the strap has been darkened to complete the effect, while a cartoon banana mascot called “Shawty with Freckles” appears throughout the accompanying artwork and packaging.

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There is a little more going on here than a banana joke, though.

(Image credit: BAIT / G-Shock)

The collaboration takes its name from Yamagata Prefecture in Japan, home to Yamagata Casio, the facility the company itself refers to as the “mother factory” of G-Shock.

The site plays an important role in developing and manufacturing some of Casio’s more technically demanding watches, so what initially looks like a novelty colourway is also a tongue-in-cheek tribute to one of the most important places in G-Shock's history.

Bananas with a purpose

BAIT has really committed to the theme by creating a yellow resin case and strap that feature brown markings.

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The relatively plain silver-grey area surrounding the digital display stops the design from becoming completely chaotic.

(Image credit: BAIT / Casio)

There’s also bespoke packaging styled around the fictional BAIT Farms brand, including a special tin and box, while the backlight reveals another banana graphic when illuminated.

BAIT is releasing a matching apparel capsule alongside the watch, including a jacket, shirt, T-shirt and hat.

The DW5600 measures 42.8mm across and 13.4mm thick, uses a resin case with an integrated resin strap and offers 200-metre water resistance.

(Image credit: BAIT / G-Shock)

You also get the usual digital essentials including a stopwatch, countdown timer, alarm, calendar and electroluminescent backlight.

The BAIT x G-Shock Yamagata’s Finest DW5600 costs $170 (~£128 / €150 / AU$244) and is described as a limited release, although BAIT hasn’t disclosed how many examples will be made.

It launched at BAIT Santa Ana on 29 September and is going on sale through BAIT Chapter stores and BAITMe.com from 30 September.

No UK price or wider international release has been announced so far.