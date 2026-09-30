Even after 30 years, Leatherman refuses to change its smallest multitool... apart from the colours, which just got a lot more autumnal

Leatherman has given one of its smallest and longest-running multitools an autumn refresh.

The pocketable Micra is getting three new seasonal colours, including Ginger Peach, Cardamom and North Star.

Considering the little multitool celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, keeping the changes purely cosmetic feels very appropriate.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Introduced in 1996, the Micra has become the company's most popular mini multitool since its inception.

It was also the first Leatherman to make spring-action scissors its primary feature.

Three decades later, that basic formula is pretty much unchanged.

Leatherman Micra – Cardamom (Image credit: Leatherman)

The latest Cardamom finish combines two shades of green, while Ginger Peach mixes warm orange with a softer peachy-pink panel.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

North Star is considerably more understated, pairing a dark blue-green with a muted stone-like shade.

Cardamom probably wins the prize for looking most at home next to fallen leaves and a waxed jacket, although Ginger Peach isn't exactly lacking in autumn energy either.

Small tool, surprisingly long feature list

The Micra manages to squeeze 10 tools into a package measuring just 6.35cm long when closed and weighing around 51g.

The spring-action scissors are the main feature of the compact multitool, joined by a 420HC knife, tweezers, a bottle opener, a nail file and cleaner, a 12cm ruler and three different screwdriver options.

Leatherman Micra – Ginger Peach (Image credit: Leatherman)

Unlike the Wave Alpha or ARC, the Micra concentrates on the irritating little problems that crop up during the day.

These include (but are not limited to) cutting open packaging, dealing with a splinter, tightening a loose screw or snipping something you'd otherwise end up prying with your house keys.

Speaking of keys, the Micra comes with an integrated keyring attachment, so it can live on your keys or hang from a bag.

Leatherman Micra – North Star (Image credit: Leatherman)

The EDC world has become increasingly fond of interchangeable bits, modular accessories and ever more exotic steels, yet the Micra has spent three decades doing broadly the same thing.

For its 30th birthday, then, Leatherman has apparently decided that the best way to update the Micra is simply to give you another excuse to buy one.

The new Cardamom, Ginger Peach and North Star colours are available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU for $49.95 / £54.95 / €59 (~AU$72). AU price and availability TBC.