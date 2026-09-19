Olight’s ridiculously powerful new handtorch pumps out 25,000 lumens and can illuminate objects 1km away
The Marauder 3's enormous battery can also charge an iPhone 17 Pro up to six times
There are powerful flashlights, and then there’s the new Olight Marauder 3, which feels like someone took the specs of a portable searchlight and somehow squeezed them into a handheld torch.
The new flashlight has an impressive spec sheet, with the ridiculous 25,000-lumen maximum floodlight output being the standout.
According to Olight, that matches the company's hulking X9R model, even though the Marauder 3 is roughly half its size.
And if simply turning night into day isn’t enough, a separate spotlight can throw a focused beam as far as 1,000 metres (~3,280 ft).
You can switch between floodlight and spotlight modes or run the two together, giving the Marauder 3 everything from broad campsite illumination to long-range visibility.
Inside is a built-in 31,900mAh, 118Wh lithium-ion battery, which Olight says can keep the flashlight running for up to 14 months in its lowest Moonlight setting.
More than just a very, very bright torch
That oversized battery also turns the Marauder 3 into an emergency power bank.
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Its USB-C port supports 30W bidirectional charging, with Olight claiming there’s enough juice onboard to fully recharge an iPhone 17 Pro up to six times.
Olight has also given the flashlight a small smart display that shows estimated remaining runtime as you change brightness, as well as the predicted time until the battery is fully charged.
Separate indicators cover battery level, brightness, Moonlight mode and high-temperature warnings.
A touch-sensitive rotary dial handles control, unlocking and activating the light in a single motion.
Olight has also retained a conventional rotary unlock option, useful when gloves or wet hands make touch control less practical.
Despite being considerably smaller than Olight’s X9R, the Marauder 3 is hardly pocket-sized.
It weighs 840g with the battery installed, measures 152mm long and has a 75mm-wide head.
The aluminium body is rated IPX8 for water resistance and has been tested to survive drops from one metre.
It will be offered in Black, Midnight Blue and Orange. No pricing or availability information was available at the time of writing.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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