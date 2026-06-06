15 best Father's Day fragrances 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Dior, Chanel and more
Find the perfect Father's Day fragrance gifts for all types of dads and budgets
Father’s Day 2026 is coming up on 21st June. I don’t know about you, but I’m always at a loss for what to get my dad but over the years, I’ve found that the best gift to give him is a new men’s fragrance.
Whether you’re replenishing his favourite bottle or expanding his collection with a fresh, new fragrance, cologne or aftershave is a classic and heartfelt gift to give your dad or father figure in your life.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day fragrances to buy your dad this year. Of course, every dad is different, but the fragrances I’ve selected are popular bestsellers that any man will enjoy. You can expect woody, citrus and amber notes, and entries from the likes of Tom Ford, Dior, Hugo Boss, Chanel, Gucci, Calvin Klein and more.
Best Father’s Day fragrances 2026
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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