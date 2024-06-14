Get ready to float: Reebok debuts high-tech, carbon-plated FloatZig X1 running shoes

This February, Reebok launched the FloatZig 1 running shoes, combining the brand’s performance-oriented Floatride Energy Foam with Zig Tech technology in the midsole shape.

Now, Reebok is introducing two new models to the franchise, the FloatZig X1 and the FloatZig 1 Adventure, alongside fresh colourways for the FloatZig 1 and FloatZig Symmetros.

Ready to take on the Nike Alphafly and the Adidas Adizero Pro, the most exciting newcomer model is admittedly the FloatZig X1. Priced at $200, it’s a high-performance running shoe built for marathon racing and long-distance training.

The FloatZig X1 features a full-length carbon fibre plate, dual-density foam layers, and a deconstructed engineered mesh upper, all designed to give runners a responsive, energy-efficient ride.

Weighing in at just 9.1oz with a 6mm drop, it's the perfect blend of speed and stability. Stack height isn't stated, but it's safe to say it'll be close to the 40 mm limit set by the World Athletics.

For the trailblazers, the FloatZig 1 Adventure (priced at $150) offers extra traction and durability for outdoor exploits.

Its sticky rubber outsole with angled lugs and a no-debris plate base ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence.

Weighing 10.3oz and featuring a 6mm drop, it's your go-to for rugged adventures.

Don't miss out on the game-changing FloatZig X1 and FloatZig 1 Adventure, available for purchase on 28 June, exclusively at Reebok. Whether you prefer to pound the pavement pounder or like to roam off the beaten path, these new FloatZigs are here to power your run with style and performance.

