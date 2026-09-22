Garmin rival Coros just slapped its largest AMOLED screen ever on its lightweight running watch and somehow still managed to squeeze in 60-hour GPS battery life

The Coros Pace 4 Pro has arrived, and it looks like the company is making a serious play for runners who want the features and materials of a premium GPS watch without strapping something enormous to their wrist.

Sitting above last year's Coros Pace 4, the new running watch gets the biggest and brightest display the company has ever fitted on its wearable, plus sapphire glass, a titanium bezel, considerably longer battery life, and full onboard mapping.

Despite all that, Coros has kept the watch remarkably light at 38g (body only), rising to just 43g with the nylon strap. The case measures 11.8mm thick (not including the optical sensor bump), so it's pretty thin, too.

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Big screen, small watch

The 1.47-inch LTPO AMOLED touchscreen is covered in 2.5D sapphire glass, has a 466 x 466 resolution and can hit a maximum brightness of 3,500 nits during activities.

Coros says it's the largest display it's ever used on one of its watches, and those specs make me agree.

(Image credit: Coros)

The LTPO panel can dynamically alter its refresh rate, which should help preserve battery when the screen isn't doing much. It also allows for smoother interactions when you're scrolling through menus or moving around maps.

The Pace 4 Pro has twice the RAM of the Pace 4 and 32GB of storage, with landscape and topographic maps, street and trail names, points of interest and turn-by-turn navigation all supported.

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Coros has also fitted its new fourth-generation five-channel optical heart-rate sensor, alongside dual-frequency GPS, a barometric altimeter, compass, SpO2 sensor and ECG hardware used for HRV measurements during its Health Check feature.

(Image credit: Coros)

The built-in speaker and microphone let you answer calls when the watch is connected to your phone, use voice controls and leave voice notes or location-specific Voice Pins during activities.

One omission remains contactless payments, as there's still no NFC, and offline music (e.g. Spotify, Deezer, etc.) isn't supported either.

You can manually transfer MP3 files to the watch’s 32GB of storage and play them through Bluetooth workout headphones.

Battery life remains very Coros

Perhaps the most impressive specification is battery life.

Coros claims up to 60 hours of GPS tracking in its High GPS mode or 45 hours with the always-on display enabled.

Dual-frequency Max GPS mode provides up to 40 hours, dropping to 30 hours with always-on enabled.

(Image credit: Coros)

Normal smartwatch use is rated at 21 days, or seven days with the always-on display enabled.

That's an unusually strong combination for a thin AMOLED watch, and it means Coros hasn't sacrificed one of the Pace family's biggest selling points just to add a brighter screen and premium materials.

The Pace 4 Pro is also rated to 5 ATM and uses standard 22mm quick-release straps.

It launches today, 22 September 2026, for £389 in the UK, $449 in the US, €449 in Europe and AU$779 in Australia.

Black and white versions will be available, with silicone and nylon strap options depending on colour.