Xbox gives all owners free games this weekend, and you don't need Xbox Game Pass

Quick Summary There are four games available as part of Xbox's FreePlayDays this weekend, including two that are free to all Xbox owners, not just those with Game Pass. They include PGA Tour 2K25, one of the most complete golf games around today.

Xbox's FreePlayDays is a great way to discover existing games you might not have played before. You get to download and play them for free across the weekend and there are often huge discounts on a full purchase if you want to continue the fun.

Some of them are exclusive to Xbox Game Pass members (Ultimate, Premium and Essential), but often there's one or two that are free for everyone – even without a subscription.

That's the case this weekend, with the excellent golf game PGA Tour 2K25 and multiplayer online shooter Tom Clancy's The Division 2 available to download and enjoy for free now – no Game Pass required.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

You have until the end of play on Sunday 27 September 2026 to play them, so you'd best get cracking. And if you want to continue in The Division 2 afterwards, it currently costs just £2.49 / $2.99 on the Xbox Store for the standard edition.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Official Gameplay Trailer I 2K - YouTube Watch On

PGA Tour 2K25 is an in-depth golf simulation game from the same development team behind The Golf Club. It has a vast array of options and control customisations, so you can make it as simple or as realistic to play as you like.

You also get a huge amount of courses to play on, both official and user-made, plus this weekend the game is hosting Ranked Tours at the Championship at Del Cerro that you can compete in with your created MyPlayer.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Official Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] - YouTube Watch On

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is an oldie but a goody. It's a third-person, multiplayer online co-op shooter set across a huge open world landscape. A pandemic has devastated the world and, specifically, the US and it is up to you and fellow players to effectively police what remains.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing to note is that you don't technically need Xbox Game Pass to play the game in solo mode – just a persistently online internet connection. However, if you do want to interact with multiplayer co-op missions, etc, you will need at least Xbox Game Pass Essential, which is required to play the vast majority of Xbox games online.

Xbox Game Pass is also required to play the other two releases available as part of the FreePlayDays promotion this weekend – The Escapists + The Escapists 2, and Young Suns.

Xbox Game Pass starts at £6.99 / $9.99 per month for Essential membership, which includes a selection of more than 50 games to download and play, online multiplayer gaming, and five hours of Xbox Cloud Gaming access per month. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for one month's membership for just £1 / $1.