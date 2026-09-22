Peloton’s new AI-powered treadmill judges how you run and lets you re-run any marathon you want
The Tread Vision uses a movement-tracking camera and Peloton IQ to make you a better runner
Most treadmills can tell you how fast you ran and, if you're lucky, estimate calories burned, but Peloton’s new Tread Vision wants to tell you how well you actually ran.
The new running machine is one of three models in Peloton’s revamped range, which also includes the folding Tread Flex and the top-of-the-range Tread+ Vision, and comes with a movement-tracking camera that watches you run.
It can track metrics otherwise only accessible with a pro-grade performance wearable such as a Garmin watch, including cadence, vertical oscillation, stride length, and vertical ratio.
Peloton IQ then uses that information to generate a Running Efficiency Score between 1 and 100, along with personalised suggestions to help you improve your form.
A coach with eyes
After a one-time calibration, the camera
judges you operates silently in the background and doesn’t show a live image of you while you’re exercising.
The same movement-tracking hardware can also be used away from the treadmill during connected strength workouts, where it can provide feedback on lifting form.
The Vision gets the rest of Peloton’s new smart-running features as well, like IQ Pace Targets that learn from your recent training and suggest personalised pace ranges.
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Another feature, ReRuns, lets the machine replicate the elevation profile of GPX routes previously recorded outdoors using a running watch or the Peloton app.
You can use this function to re-run any footrace as long as you have the GPX file, which isn't terribly hard to find online.
As for the hardware, you get a 23.8-inch swivel touchscreen, Sonos-tuned (!) speakers, and an integrated cooling fan, to name a few.
Peloton has also redesigned the deck with internal dampeners intended to reduce impact and added a new, larger tray for a phone, tablet and water bottle.
The Tread Vision introduces ergonomically placed Jump Buttons, too, that let you move instantly to the next or previous whole speed or incline setting.
Peloton is also expanding its wearable integrations. Garmin wearable, Apple Watch (Apple Health), and Fitbit support remain, but you can now also connect your WHOOP band to the treadmill.
The Tread Vision costs £2,999 / $3,495 / €3,999 / AU$4,999 and will be available from Peloton UK, Peloton US, Peloton EU and Peloton AU from 1 October 2026. Peloton subscription is required to access some functionality.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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