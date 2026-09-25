3 luxury pots and pans sets I use every week, featuring Ninja, HexClad and Le Creuset

I moved into my house three years ago, and when I did, I had to give away almost all of my existing pots and pans because of my kitchen’s induction hob . Since then, I’ve become somewhat of a fanatic at finding the perfect pots and pans sets that are high quality, durable and work with all hob types – especially induction.

As a kitchen expert and T3’s Home Editor, I’m lucky enough to try lots of different appliances, from air fryers to microwaves , but the things I use the most are pots and pans. I cook everyday, and do most of my cooking on the hob, so I have collected a trusty collection of pots, pans, skillets and casserole dishes that give me the best results week on week.

If you’re on the lookout for a good set of saucepans, frying pans and more, below are the three cookware sets I use every single week – and why you should too.

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1. Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 3-Piece Saucepan Set

Despite being a big-name appliance manufacturer, Ninja probably isn’t the first name you’d think of when it comes to cookware. But having owned and used the Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 3-Piece Saucepan Set for a couple of years now, I can confidently say that this set is one of the best I’ve ever used.

In this 3-Piece Saucepan Set, you get 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans, and their accompanying glass lids. The pans are made of dual-bonded ceramic and aluminium materials which gives the interior a non-stick, scratch-resistant surface. I typically use these saucepans for boiling pasta, vegetables, and eggs, but I’ve found them to be good with making sauces, too.

2. HexClad Hybrid Cookware

Dubbed as ‘Gordon Ramsay cookware’, HexClad really does live up to its reputation, or at least that’s what I’ve found. I own the 30cm HexClad Hybrid Pan and the 2 Litre Hybrid Pot with Lid , both of which are made of cast iron and stainless steel, and feature HexClad’s signature hexagonal design on the interior and exterior.

The HexClad Hybrid Pan is the pan I use the most, and I probably use it every day. It’s great for frying, heats up quickly on an induction hob, and gives a great sear on meats. It’s quite shallow, but I’ve found it to hold a lot of food, especially pasta dishes, fajitas, stir fries and more.

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3. Le Creuset Shallow Casserole & Square Grillit

I’m a huge fan of Le Creuset, and I’m slowly but surely building my collection of Le Creuset cookware. At the moment, I have the Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole – which is technically my husband’s as he got it for his 30th birthday, but what’s his is mine – and the Le Creuset Cast Iron Square Grillit .

The Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole has shallow sides and a large surface area that’s great for frying meats and vegetables, and making dishes like stir fries, orzo and pasta, casseroles and hot pots. As expected from Le Creuset, it looks beautiful, and it can be used on the hob, in the oven and under the grill.

The Le Creuset Cast Iron Square Grillit is a newer addition to my collection, but it’s definitely earned its place. It gives those authentic griddle marks on meat and fish, and the grooves catch excess oil to make food a little healthier and less greasy. The red Casserole and green Grillit clash immensely, but hey, if you’re going to buy a Le Creuset product, it’s only right to choose something really colourful!