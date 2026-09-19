IKEA's new 2-in-1 clock is the gadget your kitchen needs – and I can't believe it's only £2

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched the Ljungpipare, a small 2-in-1 clock and timer with a playful speech-bubble design. It also includes a stopwatch, magnetic backing and 12/24-hour display. It's available now in the UK for £2 and in the US for $3.99.

IKEA has launched a new 2-in-1 clock with a playful speech bubble design, combining a clock with both timer and stopwatch functions. This makes it particularly useful for the kitchen when you're cooking or doing chores.

The Ljungpipare joins IKEA's growing lineup of analogue and digital clocks, including the Örnvråk, a new 3-in-1 clock that also displays temperature and humidity. IKEA says the range is designed to help reduce screen time and give users "quality time in more ways than one".

It's available to buy now for just £2 in the UK and $3.99 in the US, either online or in IKEA stores.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The clock has a magnetic backing, so you can attach it to metal surfaces around the home. It's also powered by a single AAA battery, so there's no need to worry about cables or wires.

The display can be set to either a 12- or 24-hour format via buttons, whilst the whole unit measures just 7 x 8 x 2cm, making it small enough to place almost anywhere.

(Image credit: IKEA)