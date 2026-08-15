IKEA's latest gadget is a 3-in-1 clock, thermometer and humidity monitor – and it's only £5
It also has a clever magnetic design
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched the Örnvråk, a 3-in-1 clock that displays the time, temperature and humidity simultaneously.
It's priced at £5 via IKEA's website and in stores, and is powered by a single AAA battery.
IKEA has launched a new 3-in-1 clock that also displays temperature and humidity, giving you three useful readings from one tiny gadget. Measuring just 8 x 3cm, the new Örnvråk is also IP44-rated, meaning it can withstand splashes of water and would be well-suited to a bathroom, kitchen or utility room.
It follows the launch of IKEA's Timmerflotte, a Matter-compatible temperature and humidity sensor that can be connected to a wider smart home setup. The two gadgets share some similar monitoring capabilities and even cost the same, although the Örnvråk keeps things much simpler by replacing the smart features with a clock instead.
Speaking of price, the Örnvråk costs just £5 and is available via IKEA's website and in stores. It's powered by a single AAA battery, so there's no charging cable to worry about either.
The Örnvråk can stand on a flat surface or be hung using its built-in hook, but there's also a magnetic back, allowing you to attach it directly to suitable metal surfaces around the home. It weighs just over 100g too, so it's incredibly lightweight.
One thing I particularly like is that the time, temperature and humidity are all visible on the display at once, and there's no need to press a button or cycle through different readings. Despite the Timmerflotte having the advantage when it comes to smart home connectivity, its display requires you to cycle through each one, so I actually prefer the Örnvråk's simpler approach.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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