IKEA's latest gadget is a 3-in-1 clock, thermometer and humidity monitor – and it's only £5

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched the Örnvråk, a 3-in-1 clock that displays the time, temperature and humidity simultaneously. It's priced at £5 via IKEA's website and in stores, and is powered by a single AAA battery.

IKEA has launched a new 3-in-1 clock that also displays temperature and humidity, giving you three useful readings from one tiny gadget. Measuring just 8 x 3cm, the new Örnvråk is also IP44-rated, meaning it can withstand splashes of water and would be well-suited to a bathroom, kitchen or utility room.

It follows the launch of IKEA's Timmerflotte, a Matter-compatible temperature and humidity sensor that can be connected to a wider smart home setup. The two gadgets share some similar monitoring capabilities and even cost the same, although the Örnvråk keeps things much simpler by replacing the smart features with a clock instead.

Speaking of price, the Örnvråk costs just £5 and is available via IKEA's website and in stores. It's powered by a single AAA battery, so there's no charging cable to worry about either.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The Örnvråk can stand on a flat surface or be hung using its built-in hook, but there's also a magnetic back, allowing you to attach it directly to suitable metal surfaces around the home. It weighs just over 100g too, so it's incredibly lightweight.

One thing I particularly like is that the time, temperature and humidity are all visible on the display at once, and there's no need to press a button or cycle through different readings. Despite the Timmerflotte having the advantage when it comes to smart home connectivity, its display requires you to cycle through each one, so I actually prefer the Örnvråk's simpler approach.

(Image credit: IKEA)