Dualit’s new matte black kettle is the moody addition your kitchen needs this autumn
It joins the brand's Stealth collection
QUICK SUMMARY
Dualit has added a new matte black kettle to its Stealth collection, bringing the same all-black look as last year’s matching toaster.
It has a 1.7-litre capacity, 3kW rapid boil and Dualit’s Whisper Boil technology, and is available now for £164.99.
Dualit has added a new kettle to its Stealth collection, bringing the same sophisticated, black and super-matte finish. Following the launch of the Stealth Classic Toasters last year, the new kettle feels like a perfect addition for autumn.
The 1.7-litre kettle can make up to six cups and comes with a powerful 3kW element for rapid boiling. It also features Dualit’s patented Whisper Boil technology, which is designed to reduce the noise that usually comes with boiling the kettle, as well as the brand’s Pure Pour non-drip spout.
It’s priced at £164.99 (around $220) and is available to buy from Dualit’s online store and John Lewis. Dualit is also offering a free Bird and Blend Teabag gift alongside purchases as well.
As you’d expect from one of the best kettles, there are also plenty of features built in. There are dual cup and litre measuring windows, making it easier to boil only the amount of water you actually need, whilst automatic switch-off and boil-dry protection add extra peace of mind.
There’s also a removable and washable limescale filter, which should help keep the kettle clean, alongside a cordless 360-degree base.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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