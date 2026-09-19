15 autumn cooking appliances and essentials you need to make hearty comfort food this season

There’s a distinct chill in the air which can only mean one thing – autumn is coming! While summer is my favourite season, autumn is where I really shine in the kitchen as I’m a classic British girl and love to make (and eat) hearty, comforting meals.

When I say comfort food, I mean meals like soups, pies, stews, casseroles, hotpots and crumbles. The list goes on, but essentially, I’ve made myself an expert in all things autumnal cooking, and I’ve stocked my kitchen accordingly to make the best comfort food during the autumn-winter season.

From slow cookers and soup makers to roasting dishes and pumpkin-shaped serving bowls, these 15 appliances, cookware and bakeware essentials are everything I use for autumn-winter cooking.

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