15 autumn cooking appliances and essentials you need to make hearty comfort food this season
Comfort food season is upon us – here’s everything you need to cook up a storm this autumn
There’s a distinct chill in the air which can only mean one thing – autumn is coming! While summer is my favourite season, autumn is where I really shine in the kitchen as I’m a classic British girl and love to make (and eat) hearty, comforting meals.
When I say comfort food, I mean meals like soups, pies, stews, casseroles, hotpots and crumbles. The list goes on, but essentially, I’ve made myself an expert in all things autumnal cooking, and I’ve stocked my kitchen accordingly to make the best comfort food during the autumn-winter season.
From slow cookers and soup makers to roasting dishes and pumpkin-shaped serving bowls, these 15 appliances, cookware and bakeware essentials are everything I use for autumn-winter cooking.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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