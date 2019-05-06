Best induction hobs 2019: fast-heating induction cooktops from affordable to portable to luxe

Induction hobs are a scary concept, but one that people have got behind. They've revolutionised home cooking in the last 10 years, signalling the death knell of the electric ceramic hob.

Next on the hit-list is gas, which remains popular but as gas prices rise it'll be struggle increasingly to compare with the energy efficiency of induction. They're so damn easy to clean, too.

But where do you start when there are so many models of induction cooktop to choose from? Easy, you start right here because we’ve done all the homework for you and selected a septet of great induction models that don’t cost an arm and a leg…

What is the best induction hob?

Any one of the seven models below will satisfy your cooking requirements – and then some – but for our hard-earned dosh the Bosch Serie 4 wins the contest by dint of its price, low energy consumption and fine features.

The cheaper Neff N 50 is another highly recommended low-energy model with a great price to match while IKEA's Bejublad will make you cheerful, and is cheap.

But if you just want to sample the joys of induction cooking or need an extra hob or something you can take camping or use in the caravan, then the Lakeland Smart Touch and Tefal Everyday win the day.

Induction hobs: what you need to know

The induction cooktop is becoming commonplace now, yet still feels like the stuff of sci-fi. Unlike ceramic or gas hobs that heat the entire plate, induction hobs heat only the base of the pan and its contents. What’s more, they’re so efficient they can usually boil water quicker than a kettle and are said to be 50% faster than gas.

So how do they work? That’ll be our old underrated friend magnetism.

Even when the hob is on it remains cool to the touch, yet as soon as you place a saucepan on it, a whopping amount of heat is generated and before you know it you’ve whipped up a four-course banquet.

You can even put a tea towel between the hob and the pan and it won’t catch fire, not that I’d advise doing that. And because the whole hob is completely smooth, any spillages like boiled milk and slimy pasta water are very easily cleaned with a simple flick of a kitchen wipe.

There is a slight down side to this: the absence of knobs makes cleaning easier but control of temperature settings slightly harder. A knob really is the ultimate temperature changing device, and no touchable strip can measure up.

However there is a small but fairly significant caveat that should be considered before jumping on the induction bandwagon: induction only works with ferrous metals like steel and cast iron and chances are at least some of your current cookware is of the wrong variety.

It’s easy to check: place a magnet to the base of each pot and pan. If it sticks you’re in luck; if not you’ll need to fork out on some new cooking gear.

The majority of induction hobs are swathed in a beautiful looking slab of ceramic glass. Be mindful that this surface is quite easily scratched by rough-bottomed cast iron cookware so position your Le Creuset casserole dish with care or stick to steel pans with smooth bottoms.

Now here’s the really important bit

Some induction hobs draw up to 7.4kw of power and that means having a separate ring main fitted if your current setup is, like many older kitchens, just a standard 13 amp cooker plug.

Boy, did I find that out the hard way.

If you also have an electric oven on the same ring, you may in fact need an even higher rated cable.

Bear this in mind because it’s the single most important consideration when purchasing any electrical cooking appliance.

I’d advise employing the services of an electrician beforehand just to be sure you won’t be purchasing a product that needs a whole new ring main installed at great cost (upwards of £500).

Right, you’ve read the pros and cons of induction. So what the devil are you waiting for?

The best induction hobs 2019, in order

1. Bosch Serie 4 PWP631BF1B Best induction hob, pound for pound, with hassle-free installation Specifications Dimensions: 56 x 50cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 3kW Reasons to buy + Low wattage + Keenly priced + Handy bridge function Reasons to avoid - Not the prettiest Today's best Bosch Serie 4 PWP631BF1B deals Check Amazon

Aside from the attractive price and excellent set of features, this Germanic induction hob hogs the #1 spot for one reason in particular: it’s one of only a handful of induction models that can be plugged straight into a standard UK plug.

For those with slightly dated kitchens and only a 13 Amp plug in the vicinity, that’s music to the ears.

Energy consumption is just 3 kilowatts as opposed to 4.7kw for the other models on this page and that equates to lower electricity bills, too. What’s not to like?

The Bosch comes with four induction zones embedded in a decently alluring slab of black ceramic glass. Rather handily, the two cooking zones on the left can be combined into one long zone for oblong casseroles and other large cookware.

A bridge function like this won’t be used everyday but it’s always good to know you have the option should the need arise.

The Bosch also has useful functions such as PowerBoost, which provides up to 50% more power in a thrice, automatic pan size recognition sensors in each zone and a touch-sensitive control panel that's a breeze to use.

If you’re in the market for a reasonably-priced, well specified German-branded model that will plug straight into your existing 13 amp socket then stop right here.

2. Miele KM6366-1 A hob that’s able to take on anything Specifications Dimensions: 80.6 x 52.6cm Zones: Six Electricity loading: 11kW Reasons to buy + Six zones + Great touch controls + Nowhere for dirt to hide Reasons to avoid - Requires professional installation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While most hobs are perfectly fine at what they do, the standard four zone models can be trying if you’ve got a lot of cooking to do. So, instead of endlessly juggling your pans around in a bid to prepare meals in a timely fashion, the logical next step is to head for the Miele KM6366-1 and its beefy six zone capacity.

The actual cooking area is nicely carved up too, with all of the six zones being turned on and off via touch controls at the front. It’s ideally suited to anyone with lots of large pans. We rather like the hob timer too, which means that you’ll get an audible alarm when food is ready. It’s a really practical solution to the endlessly missed pot or pan that boils over when you’ve been distracted for literally two seconds.

Lookout for the TwinBooster feature, which lets you combine the power of two zones and therefore delivers a quicker way of boiling water. The appliance is also sensible when it comes to energy consumption. In fact, the pan detection aspect of the Miele KM6366-1 means it won’t start heating anything up until it knows you’ve put a pan on a zone.

Bear in mind that you’ll need to get this sizeable appliance hard wired into your home too, so there’s that aspect of the Miele KM6366-1 to factor in. However, the payback is a substantial induction hob that’s well suited to anyone with a large family or who has simply grown tired of putting up with the stingy four zone system found on many conventional hobs.

3. John Lewis JLBIIH806 A great middle ground contender Specifications Dimensions: 78 x 62cm Zones: Five Electricity loading: 7.35kW Reasons to buy + Cool features + Quick to heat + Five zones Reasons to avoid - Only if you need six zones

The John Lewis JLBIIH806 induction hob straddles that perfect middle ground where four heating zones aren't enough and six is just too much. So this appliance gets off to a great start, as the worktop area is spacious enough for most, of not all your pots and pans. But, it’s not a behemoth either. In fact, the designers have done a very nice job on creating this appliance, with wipe clean surfaces and, really, nowhere for grime to call home.

Features and functionality score highly too, with the John Lewis JLBIIH806 boasting touch controls that are dead easy to use. There are practical touches on offer, with the hob having the ability to really give it the beans when you first power up and then ease of the heat once the zone gets to the desired heat. Similarly, the hob can be paused if you need to stop cooking for any reason, while the automatic shut off is a cool safety feature.

You’ll also be pleased to learn that there’s a child lock as well as residual heat indicators to remove any worry about scorched fingertips. There are other smart touches too, like the sensor that can detect if you’ve inadvertently left an unwanted object on the hob, such as a knife or other random item of cutlery. All in all then this is a fast to heat, easy to use and very well made hob that impresses us on many levels.

4. Miele KM7201FR Best for more compact kitchens Specifications Dimensions: 58 x 52cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 7.36kW Reasons to buy + Quick and efficient + Low maintenance + Generous cooking area Reasons to avoid - The usual even heating issues

Not all of us have the space for those sizeable six zone induction hobs, so a rock-solid compromise comes in the shape of this, the Miele KM7201FR. Despite its lower zone status the Miele is, as you’d expect, more than capable of covering cooking needs in slightly more snug kitchen surroundings. It’s got the beef to get the job done, particularly thanks to the Twin Boost functionality.

Cleverly, Twin Boost amalgamates the power output from two zones into one, which effectively means that you can get a full pan up to boiling point in no time. We think it’s great if you’re cooking with a larger wok for example, where that intense heat is really needed. Equally, however, it’s handy for just bringing said pan of water to the boil quick sharpish.

Another practical bonus with this Miele is the Stop and Go functionality. If you're busy in the kitchen then one button push sets the zones down to 1, which is good for ensuring you don't scorch your dinner. It’s equally as useful for a practical simmer that’ll keep that prized main course warm while you tuck into your starter. Additional control of power comes via a generous 9 different levels.

Another highpoint with the Miele KM7201FR is that it boasts a very easy to clean design that can be given a once over with little in the way of effort. This is compounded by the stainless steel rim, which adds a contrasting flourish. Meanwhile, the glass cooking area itself just needs a wipe from time to time. A timer and child safety lock round it all out nicely, while the LED display is good on the eyes and indicates the heat settings you’ve got on for each of the zones.

As is the case with most, if not all induction hobs, you’ll find that you get best results by keeping the ingredients of your pans moving. Heat distribution can be a little patchy and, although it’s not a gripe per se, the Miele does occasionally fall foul of this induction downside. That’s a minor gripe however, as this four zone hob ticks most of the boxes, especially when it comes to ease of use and the quality of build.

5. Lakeland Smart Touch Best portable single-zone induction hob Specifications Dimensions: 31 x 39cm Zones: One Electricity loading: 2kW Reasons to buy + Portable + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Quite large Today's best Lakeland Smart Touch Induction Hob deals Check Amazon

This portable, single-zone, worktop model from Lakeland is a brilliant accompaniment to have alongside an existing hob, whether it’s gas or induction. It’s also the perfect fix for Rayburn and Arga owners who tend to leave their cookers off to save on the huge electricity, gas and wood bills these behemoths generate. And, of course, if you live in a small studio flat or bedsit, having something like this means you can now rustle up a proper meal for once instead of toast and pre-packed microwaved mush.

The Smart Touch plugs into the nearest available socket, measures 39cm x 31cm (about two-thirds the depth of an average kitchen worktop) and will easily accommodate induction-ready pots and pans with bases up to 27cm in diameter. It comes with six pre-set cooking modes (slow cook, pan fry, stir fry, simmer, boil and keep warm), ten temperature settings from 70˚C to 240˚C and a handy timer function. To change a mode, simply keep tapping the button until the relevant icon lights up. And if using the slow cook, pan fry or stir fry modes, you can adjust the power/temperature using the handy circular touch-sensitive dial.

The Smart Touch boiled 500ml of water faster than the kettle and at more than twice the speed of the gas hob. The touch interface, too, was easy enough to get a handle on without even a sniff of the manual. Granted, it isn’t as small or as portable as the similarly-styled Tefal reviewed below but, at just 4cm in height, it’s a much more elegant option for permanent or temporary placement.

6. NEFF N 50 T36FB41X0G Best budget induction hob Specifications Dimensions: 49 x 56cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 3kW Reasons to buy + Speedy boiler + 13amp plug attached + Easy-clean surface Reasons to avoid - Poor multi-zone performance - No bridge function Today's best NEFF N 50 T36FB41X0G deals Check Amazon

If you only have a 13-amp plug socket to hand and no special cooker-specific ring mains knocking about, consider installing this keenly-priced, four-zone model from every high-end property developer’s favourite cooking appliance manufacturer.

The Neff’s ceramic top is comprised of two 180mm zones (up to 3kW), a 145mm medium-sized zone (up to 2.2kW) and a small 210mm zone (also up to 3kW). However, with all four hobs running at once, some zones don’t heat as evenly or as quickly because of the unit’s relatively low 3kW power rating. Mind, this is pretty much the norm with most plug-and-play models and the best way round it is to either stir the food a little more to distribute the heat or don’t use so many zones at once. We should also add that it doesn’t come with a bridge function so you can’t link two zones together.

The Neff’s TouchControl interface is very easy to use and includes a boost setting and the obligatory timer. Users rate this hob extremely highly and praise it for its incredible speed at boiling stuff and generally making the task of cooking a hell of a lot more pleasurable. Even cleaning it is almost a joy.

7. Bosch PUE611BF1B Another Bosch that’s fast, efficient and has a solid track record Specifications Dimensions: 60 x 52.5cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 3kW Reasons to buy + Fast and efficient + Looks a treat + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Induction trait that can result in slightly uneven heating Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Bosch PUE611BF1B induction appliance is one of the hardiest hobs out there having been around for a while now without the threat of being pushed asunder by newer models. The styling certainly still looks very cool, but the hob is also great at getting on with the task in hand, as in heating up your pots and pans very rapidly.

The Bosch PUE611BF1B features TouchSelect controls, which means that selecting the right mode to suit your cooking task is straightforward. Induction hobs are also frequently praised for their speed and energy efficiency and this is where this model really excels.

However, you’ll need to check that it’s warmed food all the way through as induction hobs can struggle to do this effectively. The Bosch PUE611BF1B is no exception. There’s a decent trade-off with this appliance though in that it can be plugged into a regular wall socket, so there’s no faffing around when it comes to installation. That’s a definite bonus.

Bosch invariably packs in some neat tricks too and the PUE611BF1B hob is therefore quite nicely spruced up by a selection of practical controls. Its PowerBoost function is perhaps the area that we like best, simply because it allows you to bring things to the boil that little bit quicker. When mealtimes are stressful then features like this can help to take the sting out of a laboured spagbol or similar.

Elsewhere, the extensive range of settings includes 17 heating options, there’s a child lock and the whole thing boasts nowhere for food spillages to hide as it’s got a super smooth wipe-clean surface. The four heating areas are able to cope with all being on the go at the same time, probably because the 60cm wide cooking surface is sensibly proportioned.

8. Tefal Everyday IH201840 Best cheap single-zone induction hob Specifications Dimensions: 27 x 34cm Zones: One Electricity loading: 2.1kW Reasons to buy + Small footprint + Perfect for caravans and boats + Cheap as chips Reasons to avoid - A but chunky looking Today's best Tefal Everyday IH201840 deals $172.94 View at Amazon

This portable from Tefal is smaller than the Lakeland reviewed above but not quite as attractive to look at. However, it is a much more suitable size for caravan and boat use and a damn handy addition to your glamping paraphernalia.

The Tefal is equipped with a tough ceramic surface and measures just 27cm in width, making it suitable for steel-bottomed pots and pans up to 25cm in diameter. Its five pre-set modes – boil water, stir fry, deep fry, stew and heat milk – are a doddle to use and if you need to adjust the temperature, simply tap either the plus or minus icons. It also comes with a manual mode with nine power levels, from 450W to 2,100W.

This writer was frankly blown away by how well it works. At a shade under £50, it’s an absolute no brainer, but don’t take my word for it; just head over to John Lewis or Amazon and read all the glowing reviews.

9. AEG IKE64471FB Best 'pro' induction hob Specifications Dimensions: 59 x 52cm Zones: Multiple Electricity loading: 7.35kW Reasons to buy + Great PowerSlide feature + Linked zones + Smart looks Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy and power hungry Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Given the amount of cooking power (7.35Kw) and useful tech it offers, this flagship AEG is outstanding value and well worth considering if you need something more versatile. It’s a great looker, too.

Some professional chefs aren’t fans of induction hobs and much prefer the freedom of a gas flame. One of their biggest gripes is that they can’t sauté (ie shake) the ingredients just above the heat on an induction hob as they can on a gas hob because the induction zone instantly switches off as soon as the pan loses contact.

Well AEG may well have solved that issue to some degree because this high-end model has something called PowerSlide. It’s basically one long rectangular zone on the left hand side that can be programmed to operate at three different temperatures. This allows the user to slide the pan quickly from one zone to the other theoretically emulating the gas sautéeing technique. It’s also a dead handy feature if you simply want to lower or raise the temperature of the ingredients quickly and efficiently.

As if the cooking zones on this model aren’t already big enough to accommodate most large pans, you can also take advantage of AEG’s FlexiBridge system and combine four segments together to create one mega zone for making giant stews or perhaps even a paella.

AEG’s Direktouch control meanwhile ensures accurate fuss-free temperature adjustments for any individual zone.

10. IKEA Bejublad Best affordable-yet-stylish induction hob Specifications Dimensions: 59 x 52cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 7.4kW Reasons to buy + Keenly priced + Great bridge function + Five year warranty Reasons to avoid - White isn't to everyone’s taste Today's best IKEA Bejublad deals Check Amazon

IKEA doesn’t just do flat-pack furnishings, it also sells induction hobs seemingly named after fictitious fantasy characters.

If you’re after a clean look to go with your new solid Quartz worktop then this opaque off-white option is an excellent choice.

Word on the street is that the Bejublad is made by Whirlpool… or maybe Electrolux. Whoeveris is, it’s a damn fine induction hob at a very keen price, and you certainly can’t overlook IKEA’s impressive five-year guarantee.

This four-zone induction model offers a bridge function, which you don’t normally see at this price level.

Say you’ve got a large oval Le Creuset casserole cocotte on the go. In most instances a cast iron pot of that size will be too large for any one zone and induction hobs are very choosy about pan size. With this unit you can simply turn two smaller zones into one big one so that the cocotte’s dimensions fit within the correct operating dimensions.

The Bejublad features touch and slide control for easy heat regulation and a power boost function for rapidly boiling water, stir frying or searing steaks. The pause function is another dandy feature that suspends the cooking process while you answer the doorbell.

This stylish option is efficient and easy enough to use without having to reach for the manual. A top mid-priced buy.

11. Miele KM6115 Best induction hob for sheer kudos Specifications Dimensions: 57.4 x 50.4cm Zones: Four Electricity loading: 7.4kW Reasons to buy + Quality build + Easy to use + Five year warranty Reasons to avoid - Too basic for some - Not overly cheap Today's best Miele KM6115 deals Check Amazon

This particular Miele doesn’t have any particular whistles and bells attached – for that you’ll need to fork out in excess of £1,500 – but given Miele’s exceptional reliability record and manufacturing expertise, no domestic appliance roundup would be complete without one.

For your £600-£700 outlay you get four cooking zones – one large, two medium and one small – that automatically detect the size of the pans being used, a wonderful touch-control interface that will absolutely not require a manual to get a handle on and an exquisite black ceramic glass top that’s a doddle to wipe clean.

Ironically, this Miele is probably the most basic induction hob on this page but sometimes you just want a stylish product that’s easy to use without ever having to refer to an instruction manual.

In that respect this model’s a veritable cracker.