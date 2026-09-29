Netflix in October 2026: 5 best all-new arrivals for Netflix subscribers

Netflix, perhaps more than any other part of the huge streaming ecosystem that we all now participate in, knows that it can't take a month off. Its subscribers (who basically know that their plans will get more expensive as time goes on) need a whole heap of content to keep them from jumping ship, and that means Netflix is under constant pressure to deliver.

This October, it looks like it's doing the best job it's done in ages. There are some huge additions coming to its catalogue, in a whole range of genres, from the very start of the month right through to the end of it. I've taken a look at not just the big guns, but at every single new addition coming to Netflix this October, and have picked out the five incoming arrivals that you need to know about. These might be the best of a bumper crop in the month to come.

East of Eden

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 October

Florence Pugh steps into the spotlight for Netflix in this new adaptation of one of the great American novels, from master author John Steinbeck. The novel tells the story of the Trask family, and while this new series will clearly have the same ambitious plotting and multi-generational focus, it'll tell that story through a different lens.

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Pugh plays Cathy Ames, who has a fairly terrible reputation among those who've read the book (and I'll freely admit here that I haven't). She's something of a villain in the novel, but here we'll see the story through her eyes, perhaps revealing depths that were previously untapped. Whether that experiment is a success will be fascinating to find out.

Animals

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 October

Ben Affleck is another big name to have starring in a major Netflix project, but he's also in the directorial chair for Animals, which makes this movie even more interesting. Affleck has proven himself a pretty capable director of thrillers, after all, and that's exactly what this is – one with a political side.

He's playing a mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped, and the ensuing blackmail saga uncovers way more secrets and dodginess than you might expect. He's not the only one with some skeletons in his closet, either, with his wife (Kerry Washington) also in the crosshairs. Throw in Gillian Anderson as a mysterious fixer with a crazy sense of style, and you have a pretty enticing mystery movie for people to sink into.

Below

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 8 October

Another excellent-looking thriller arrives just a day before Animals, but it has a very different tone and genre to explore. Below looks, if anything, like a sort of gothic supernatural thriller, but that lack of certainty is a testament to its trailers, which have kept things impressively ambiguous.

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Josh Hartnett stars as a father living a quiet life in a rural fishing village. He's quietly haunted by a bizarre episode from his childhood, one that has sometimes been dismissed as a bad dream, and hopes to forget all that when his adult kids come to stay. The arrival of a huge, mysterious iceberg in the bay, though, promises to set the cat amongst the pigeons, and it'll only get weirder from there.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 | Official Teaser #3 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 October

The first season of Edgerunners is a modern anime classic, showing that the world of Cyberpunk has a huge amount to give, and it's fairly thrilling to know that it's coming back a few years later. Sensibly, the team behind the show have completely left behind the story from the last run of episodes, and will now tell a new 10-episode story with all-new characters.

It looks like the extremely poppy and stylised visuals are here to stay, though, and we're almost certain to get another story of how Night City can corrupt people from basically any background. Expect hyper-violent moments, uber-saturated neon-soaked scenes, and to re-familiarise yourself with slang like "choom".

Nobody Wants This (Season 3)

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 22 October

A hit comedy series?! In this day and age?! Netflix has something very good going on with Nobody Wants This, a tightly-scripted and really funny series about the challenges of love and faith that face us as we get a little older and still very much want to find love and friendship.

Its main characters, Joanne and Noah, have moved in together, taking that very big step towards making their partnership as permanent as they're able, but that doesn't mean there are no more hurdles to jump. While they're working out how to integrate their lives even more fully, their friends are busy having crises of their own, and we might get to see plenty more of the latter this season, to fill the cast out with a bit more detail.