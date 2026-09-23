Quick Summary JustWatch, the streaming guide, is to launch JustWatch TV – a new streaming service coming to the USA, UK, Australia and some other regions from this October. It will offer ad-supported free streaming, pay-for rentals and an ad-free subscription (no pricing information available at this stage), with launch partners including Paramount and New Regency, among others.

I’ve been writing about the best streaming services, their shows and movies, for many years. So for a new big-hitter to arrive on the scene is big news. And that’s exactly what’s coming next month.

JustWatch, the huge streaming guide that I use all the time to view charts and data about who’s watching what, is set to launch its own JustWatch TV – and it’s got some big content launch partners, including Paramount and New Regency.

At a time when Netflix is once again hiking its prices for the second time in a year – for some, that’s been a step too far – the addition of an ad-supported free streaming service will be a most welcome treat, especially with quality partners.

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JustWatch TV will offer various ways in which to access content, though, with the free version supplemented by a pay-for ad-free version, plus the option of pay-for rentals. That follows the familiar model of most other streamers at this point in time.

The service will launch in October in North America, the UK and some European countries, plus Australia and New Zealand. It will be accessible via www.justwatch.tv and promises “a growing catalogue of ad-free movies and TV shows” for your viewing pleasure.

JustWatch has been around for more than a decade, designed to connect users with what they want to watch by highlighting on which service a specific movie or TV show is available. It has over 50 million monthly users and plugs into more than 1,500 worldwide streaming services – which is why it’s the go-to source for those hard-to-find specials.

As JustWatch TV will piggyback on the existing JustWatch site and apps, you won’t be required to sign in to other services to access the content it can provide, bringing a seamless access hub to the content which it can offer.

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However, precisely what this new service will offer and how desirable its library will be is unclear at this stage. There’s also no word on pricing – which will have to be competitive in order to stand apart from the established elite of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, Paramount+, et al.

That said, I’m so here for it. As JustWatch is no flash-in-the-pan company, its established knowledge gives me a strong hope that this could be your new streaming super-weapon when it launches next month. Certainly one to watch – so if you’re not a member you can sign up for free right now to get early and ongoing insights.