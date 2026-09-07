Netflix's latest UK price rise is justified by The Gentlemen S2 alone

Last week, Netflix revealed a sudden price rise for its UK services – news that I'd initially missed, having been busy checking out the best new tech at the IFA 2026 expo.

The amped-up pricing kicked in with immediate effect, from 3 September, so there's no hack to avoid the increased costs.

The price shift, which is the second of 2025 after a February increase, has arrived at a savvy moment though: in tandem with the streamer's second season airing of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.

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The first season was an absolute hoot, and I'm already low-key obsessed with the second season, which dropped its full eight episodes on the very same date: 3 September.

I'm surprised to see the full boxset drop in one go, though, with Netflix opting for that bundled approach rather than a week-by-week episode reveal. Perhaps that'll help soften the blow of rising prices per month.

But just how much extra are we talking here? The table below gives a pre and post overview of the three subscription tiers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Netflix price rise UK before and after: Row 0 - Cell 0 Previous price: From 3 Sept 2026: Percentage increase: Standard (with ads) £5.99 £7.99 +33.4% Standard (no ads) £12.99 £13.99 +7.7% Premium £18.99 £20.99 +10.5%

So is it worth paying? As a long-time Netflix subscriber, there's certainly a lot on the service that can warrant such pricing. It's also worth checking out the 5 hot new entries on the streaming service this month.

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That said, while I'll be watching The Gentlemen season 2 keenly, there is increased temptation to unsubscribe after – until another series arrives that's worth the entry price.

After all, the new season of Mobland is also due out this month on Paramount+ – and I'd hung up my subscription to that some months ago, after watching the majority of what we keeping me paying.

It's a new world in streaming, that's for sure, and while some shows are absolute gems that make paying worthwhile, customers now more than ever need to make active choices with their subscription habits.