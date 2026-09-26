Kristen Bell's back, and her hit show couldn't stop if it wanted to – another season beckons

I think it's fair to say that even the biggest and best streaming services don't always know for sure before they release a show that it'll be a huge hit. It's probably fairly easy to spot the real turkeys when they're in the editing suite, but the alchemy of a success can be harder to nail down. Take Nobody Wants This.

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Sure, Kristen Bell is a pretty bankable star and had already played the lead in one really long-running and critically well-loved sitcom (The Good Place), but that didn't necessarily make her an AAA-lister, and Adam Brody was arguably from a lower bracket in terms of fame – yet the show was an enormous hit. Now it's back for a third season in as many years, and it looks fairly terrific.

Nobody Wants This | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After negotiating some doubts last time around, Joanne and Noah are now all in on each other, it looks like. They've made good on their promise to move in together, and Joanne's getting closer and closer to Noah's family, and indeed his faith by extension.

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That doesn't mean everything's going to be simple and smooth this time around, though. It's pretty clear that Joanne will have some major insecurities to work on, while Noah might be under continued pressure from more traditional folks to settle down with someone closer to what they'd imagined for him. It's a familiar cocktail, to be fair, but also one that's worked wonders in the previous two seasons.

Meanwhile, their friends will continue to be fleshed out further as they go through little crises of their own, with life changes leaving some of them searching for love and others for meaning. The best comedies of this type are generally adept at bringing the supporting cast closer to the centre as things unfold, so this is a very good sign.

The show's also right around the corner, since it drops on 22 October, so if you haven't yet sampled its first two seasons you have just under a month to do so. They come highly recommended, too, and the promise of more to come is always a nice enticement.

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