5 BBQ tools and accessories you actually need for grilling – and 3 you don't

With the weather finally starting to clear up, it’s time to get outside and fire up your barbecue ! Whether you have a gas, charcoal, wood pellet or electric grill, it’s always helpful to have the right tools and accessories to hand to ensure you have a successful barbecue.

But what equipment do you actually need? And most importantly, is there any kit that you actually don’t need? To help you get the best cooking results from your barbecue this summer, these are the five BBQ accessories you actually need, and three that you can live without.

Before I get into the list, it goes without saying that you’ll need the correct fuel type for your barbecue to work. For gas barbecues , you’ll need a gas canister, regulator, hose and ignitor while for charcoal smokers , you’ll need charcoal and a chimney starter. Pellet barbecues require wood and an electrical power source, the latter of which is the only thing required to use an electric barbecue .

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1. Long-handled tongs

Tongs are essential tools for both outdoor and indoor cooking. Handy for grabbing, flipping and transferring food, tongs are especially handy for odd-shaped foods where you need a good grip, like sausages or corn-on-the-cob – two of the most common barbecue foods.

If you’re using tongs on a barbecue, I’d recommend a long-handled pair of tongs. The length of the tongs ensures your hands and arms are safe from the heat.

2. Slotted spatula

Like tongs, a spatula is a common accessory found and used in the kitchen, but it excels at barbecue cooking, too. Spatulas are great for flipping burgers, and like tongs, the long handle keeps your hands away from the intense heat of the grill. I’d suggest a slotted spatula, as barbecues can get dirty and greasy. This way, you can remove some of the grease when you transfer your burgers to a plate.

3. Silicone basting brush

Barbecues aren’t just about sausages and burgers – you can use them for lots of different meals, including big cuts of meat and kebabs. If you’re cooking this food on your grill, a silicone basting brush allows you to add extra flavour by brushing butter or marinades directly onto your food as it sits on the barbecue.

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Silicone is the best material for a basting brush, as long as you check that it’s heat resistant and barbecue-friendly. Compared to other materials, silicone won’t burn or shed, and it doesn’t hold onto food smells.

(Image credit: Getty)

4. Meat thermometer

Nowadays, the majority of barbecues on the market will have meat thermometers built into the design. But if yours doesn’t, you definitely need one as a meat thermometer to make sure your food is properly cooked. Due to a barbecue’s high heat, it might look like your burger is cooked but oftentimes, you’ll find the outside is burnt but the inside is raw. That’s where a meat thermometer comes in, as it gives you quick, accurate readings so you don’t give yourself or your guests food poisoning.

5. Heat-resistant gloves

To better protect yourself, a sturdy pair of heat-resistant gloves is exactly what you need for barbecue season. When you buy them, make sure the gloves are barbecue-approved as a grill reaches much higher temperatures than kitchen appliances. Your barbecue might also experience the occasional flare-up so a heavy-duty pair of gloves are a must.

1. All-in-one utensils

Don’t get me wrong, there is some value to all-in-one utensils but I have never found one that’s actually worked well. For barbecues, these types of tools combine a spatula, fork, baster, bottle opener and corkscrew in one. While they might save space and money, these all-in-one utensils aren’t the most comfortable to hold and use, and aren’t the best quality. They’re also quite tricky to clean.

2. Grill press

Smash burgers are all the rage at the moment, and it’s extremely easy to make your own smash burgers on a barbecue. But what I wouldn’t suggest is buying a dedicated grill press for them. While they are handy, you can get the same results by using a heavy-duty pan or skillet, or even a weighted spatula.

3. A spritzer

A barbecue spritzer or spray is designed to keep the surface of the grill non-sticky and prevent burning during longer cooks. But you don’t necessarily need to use a spritzer on your barbecue, and oftentimes, it’s hindering your cooking. Over-spritzing your food can remove the marinade or rub that you put on it before adding it to the grill, minimising its flavour. It can also make your food and surface too wet which can prolong your cooking time.