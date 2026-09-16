iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders: Where you can still pre-order and get it on day one

The iPhone 18 Pro is nearly here, and after a blockbuster Apple event in which it also unveiled a little something called the iPhone Duo, the standard (by comparison) 18 Pro has remained hugely popular during the pre-order window now open. In fact, in some locations you'll now find that you have to wait a month or more to get your handset, since they're on back order directly from Apple.

However, all isn't lost – if you prefer to get the latest phone through a deal with your carrier of choice, you might have better luck, and there are some interesting deals floating around on that front.

I've taken a look at all of the major carriers here in the UK to see what they're offering, and I've got a list of what I think are their most attractive deals below. Check them out to see if this is the best time for you to get your hands on the iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro pre-order deals (UK)

Apple iPhone 18 Pro (256GB): £1,199 at Amazon If you want the iPhone 18 Pro unlocked, and you're not actually in need of any discounts or trade-in deals, your best bet right now is to go straight to Amazon UK, where you can get it delivered just a couple of days after its release date, even if you're not a Prime member. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: at EE From £67.32 a month for unlimited data (£30 upfront) At EE, you won't find the lowest prices on the market, but its network quality is so excellent that you might not mind. It has the 18 Pro on a variety of plans, but this deal threads the needle with unlimited data and a manageable cost. Read more Read less ▼

You can also check out some of the best pre-order deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo (when the latter is actually open for pre-orders) in the widget below. We'll keep an eye out for anything that should make the cut in our showcase above.