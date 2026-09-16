iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders: Where you can still pre-order and get it on day one
Apple's latest pro phone looks a beauty – here's where to get it
The iPhone 18 Pro is nearly here, and after a blockbuster Apple event in which it also unveiled a little something called the iPhone Duo, the standard (by comparison) 18 Pro has remained hugely popular during the pre-order window now open. In fact, in some locations you'll now find that you have to wait a month or more to get your handset, since they're on back order directly from Apple.
However, all isn't lost – if you prefer to get the latest phone through a deal with your carrier of choice, you might have better luck, and there are some interesting deals floating around on that front.
I've taken a look at all of the major carriers here in the UK to see what they're offering, and I've got a list of what I think are their most attractive deals below. Check them out to see if this is the best time for you to get your hands on the iPhone 18 Pro.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro pre-order deals (UK)
If you want the iPhone 18 Pro unlocked, and you're not actually in need of any discounts or trade-in deals, your best bet right now is to go straight to Amazon UK, where you can get it delivered just a couple of days after its release date, even if you're not a Prime member.
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From £56.88 a month for 150GB data (£40 upfront)
Three has some pretty reasonable prices going, and if you add the phone to your basket then select its 150GB plan, you'll get a price that's pretty palatable – with trade-ins available to save you further cash.
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From £56.16 a month for 30GB data (£40 upfront)
Vodafone's deals aren't mind-blowing this time around (although the trade-in discounts you can grab are really persuasive). However, you can get the network's fastest speeds with unlimited minutes fairly easily, and that's a pretty nice offer.
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From £56 a month for unlimited data (£12 upfront)
Sky's mobile offering matches the pricing offered by most of its rivals, but given you get unlimited data at this price (which is the best option in my view), it's one of the leading destinations for the 18 Pro, I'd say.
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From £67.32 a month for unlimited data (£30 upfront)
At EE, you won't find the lowest prices on the market, but its network quality is so excellent that you might not mind. It has the 18 Pro on a variety of plans, but this deal threads the needle with unlimited data and a manageable cost.
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You can also check out some of the best pre-order deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and the iPhone Duo (when the latter is actually open for pre-orders) in the widget below. We'll keep an eye out for anything that should make the cut in our showcase above.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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