This travel backpack weighs less than half as much as a 15-inch MacBook Air – but it can still carry one

Kapten & Son has launched its lightest backpack to date, combining a packable design with enough protection and storage for everyday technology.

Founded in Münster in 2014 and now headquartered in Cologne, Kapten & Son is a German lifestyle brand that began with minimalist watches before expanding into backpacks, luggage, eyewear and clothing.

The new Åre Daypack Lite weighs 700g, meaning it is less than half the weight of the current 15-inch MacBook Air, which tips the scales at 1.51kg.

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Despite that difference, the backpack has a padded compartment large enough to accommodate Apple’s portable computer.

The bag is not only spacious, but its soft construction also allows the Åre Daypack Lite to pack flat inside a suitcase.

(Image credit: Kapten & Son)

This makes it particularly suitable as a secondary bag for holidays and work trips, providing something more substantial than the flimsy drawstring bags often sold as packable daypacks.

The 13-litre main compartment is accessed through a fold-open front panel, while two mesh bottle pockets provide additional storage.

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There are also several internal compartments, including mesh and zipped pockets for organising smaller items.

Light work

Although Kapten & Son describes the Åre Daypack Lite as ultralight, there are lighter hiking backpacks available.

Patagonia’s similarly sized Terravia Pack 14L, for example, weighs approximately 471g.