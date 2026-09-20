Looking to upgrade your broadband? These 5 WiFi 7 routers are all on sale right now

If your home is anything like mine, everything is connected to the internet, from my TV to my washing machine. All that connected technology is great fun, but it can put a strain on your router.

All routers have a limit on how many devices that you can have connected to it, as well as a limited amount of bandwidth for all of your devices to use. Upgrading your router can be a sure-fire way to make sure you've always got room for more devices to connect, and ensure that it doesn't start to buckle under the traffic.

WiFi 7, or 802.11be, is the very latest in the generations of WiFi devices and provides significant improvements even over the relatively recent WiFi 6E devices.

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Like WiFi 6E it features an additional 6Ghz band to the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz offerings, for faster and more reliable connections. It can handle up to 46Gbps data rates and has a huge 320MHz channel size.

Prices for WiFi 7 routers are coming down as they start to become more popular and we're even seeing some discounts as we get closer to the end of the year. Amazon has some big discounts on TP-Link routers right now, including its WiFi 7 models. I've pulled out 5 models that are definitely worth considering.

5 WiFi 7 Routers on sale right now