Looking to upgrade your broadband? These 5 WiFi 7 routers are all on sale right now
5 TP-Link WiFi 7 routers are discounted right now – it's a sign to upgrade your internet
If your home is anything like mine, everything is connected to the internet, from my TV to my washing machine. All that connected technology is great fun, but it can put a strain on your router.
All routers have a limit on how many devices that you can have connected to it, as well as a limited amount of bandwidth for all of your devices to use. Upgrading your router can be a sure-fire way to make sure you've always got room for more devices to connect, and ensure that it doesn't start to buckle under the traffic.
WiFi 7, or 802.11be, is the very latest in the generations of WiFi devices and provides significant improvements even over the relatively recent WiFi 6E devices.
Like WiFi 6E it features an additional 6Ghz band to the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz offerings, for faster and more reliable connections. It can handle up to 46Gbps data rates and has a huge 320MHz channel size.
Prices for WiFi 7 routers are coming down as they start to become more popular and we're even seeing some discounts as we get closer to the end of the year. Amazon has some big discounts on TP-Link routers right now, including its WiFi 7 models. I've pulled out 5 models that are definitely worth considering.
5 WiFi 7 Routers on sale right now
This Mesh WiFi three-pack provides up to 3.6Gbps dual-band WiFi 7 performance throughout your home.
Another dual-band Mesh offering but this time just a single unit, so you can expand on it later.
This is a serious router, with a 15Gbps tri-band setup, providing you with all the power you need for a demanding home network.
A fast, dual-band WiFi 7 router, with 3.6 Gbps speeds and a 2.5G wired connection.
This fast, tri-band gaming router has ultra-low latency and is shaped like a volcano. What more could you want?
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.