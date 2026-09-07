5 Labor Day mattress deals to upgrade your sleep set-up, from Purple, Casper, Nectar and more
Save up to $1,199 on a new mattress in the Labor Day sales
The Labor Day sales are in full swing! Year on year, the very best deals you’ll find during Labor Day are on mattresses.
If your current mattress has been sagging, uncomfortable and lumping, this is a clear sign that you need to replace and upgrade to a new sleep set-up. A comfortable, supportive mattress is invaluable to your rest and relaxation, but let’s face it, they can be very expensive.
But lucky for you, many big mattress brands are running their Labor Day sales where you can save up to $1,199 on a new mattress. There are also bedding discounts, including deals on pillows, duvets and more, so you can get a new, full sleep set-up at a fraction of the price.
Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Labor Day mattress sales, featuring the likes of Purple, Nectar, Casper and more.
At Amerisleep, you can save up to $1,000 in its Labor Day sale. The mattresses up for grabs include the AS2, the brand’s best-value mattress, the AS3, its bestselling model, and the AS4 which is best for soft mattress lovers. Use the code LD600 to claim your discount.
AS2 (Full): was $1,499, now $899
AS3 (Full): was $1,699, now $1,099
AS5 (Full): was $2,299, now $1,699
Read moreRead less▼
Casper’s Labor Day sale has up to 30% off its One, Cloud, Snow and Dream mattresses. You can also get 35% off bundles and 20% off pillows when you buy two or more.
The One (Full): was $1,074, now $859
Dream (Full): was $1,870, now $1,300
Snow (Full): was $2,620, now $1,830
Read moreRead less▼
For its Labor Day sale, DreamCloud has up to 60% off mattresses and 66% off bundles. There are many mattresses included in the sale, like its hybrid, memory foam and smart models that are now cheaper than before.
Hybrid Luxury Mattress (Full): was $1,707, now $649
Premier Hybrid Mattress (Full): was $2,480, now $999
Luxe Hybrid Mattress (Full): was $2,681, now $1,599
Read moreRead less▼
Nectar’s collection of mattresses are now up to half price for Labor Day. Nectar has a selection of memory foam and hybrid mattresses, including its bestselling Premier Hybrid model. Deals are available in all sizes.
Classic Hybrid Mattress (Full): was $1,707, now $749
Luxe Hybrid Mattress (Full): was $2,391, now $1,499
Classic Memory Foam Mattress (Full): was $1,475, now $599
Read moreRead less▼
Purple has the biggest Labor Day sale for 2026, with up to $1,199 off its selection of mattresses. Not only can you get a lower-priced mattress right now, but you can also get a discounted bed base so you’re fully set up for the best night’s sleep.
The Purple Mattress (Full): was $1,499, now $1,200
PurplePlus Mattress (Full): was $1,999, now $1,600
Restore Hybrid Mattress (Full): was $2,499, now $1,980
Read moreRead less▼
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.