5 Labor Day mattress deals to upgrade your sleep set-up, from Purple, Casper, Nectar and more

The Labor Day sales are in full swing! Year on year, the very best deals you’ll find during Labor Day are on mattresses .

If your current mattress has been sagging, uncomfortable and lumping, this is a clear sign that you need to replace and upgrade to a new sleep set-up. A comfortable, supportive mattress is invaluable to your rest and relaxation, but let’s face it, they can be very expensive.

But lucky for you, many big mattress brands are running their Labor Day sales where you can save up to $1,199 on a new mattress. There are also bedding discounts, including deals on pillows, duvets and more, so you can get a new, full sleep set-up at a fraction of the price.

Below, I’ve rounded up the five best Labor Day mattress sales, featuring the likes of Purple, Nectar, Casper and more.