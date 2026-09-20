This is the exact date you should change to your autumn-winter duvet – but I’d do this instead

Despite September being a relatively warm month, there is a definite chill in the air. The temperatures are dropping and the evenings are getting darker which can only mean one thing – autumn and winter are coming.

Many people found it hard to sleep this summer due to the intensely hot heatwaves, and resorted to extremely thin duvets – or no covers at all! But with the colder months of the year approaching, it could be time to switch to your warmer bedding – but when exactly?

To find out the best time to change to your winter duvet, I spoke to experts at M&S who explained the key dates to switching your bedding over the coming months.

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When should I change to my autumn-winter duvet?

Having analysed weather data from 2025, Melissa Goldman, senior buyer at M&S, pinpointed that 20th September 2026 is the date when UK households should switch their duvet for autumn. Goldman states that “last year, temperatures fell below 18°C on this date and didn't rise above that point again for the rest of the year, marking it as the ideal time for people in the UK to swap their summer duvet.”

For winter, Goldman recommends changing to an even thicker duvet on the 7th November. Goldman found that “temperatures dropped below 15°C on this date in 2025 and remained there or below until year-end, making this the perfect time to switch to a warmer winter duvet of 10.5 tog or above.”

(Image credit: Eve)

If you’re not sure what tog your duvet should be , the rule of thumb is to match your duvet to the weather. If the temperature is above 18°C, your duvet should be 4.5 or lower to handle the hotter weather. If it’s between 15 -18°C, a duvet with a 7.5 - 10.5 tog rating is best, and under 15°C is for 10.5 and higher tog duvets.

Many households have multiple duvets to cater to the different seasons, but personally, I’d recommend choosing an all-seasons, customisable duvet. With these types of duvets, you can add or remove sections of it to keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter (and you only need to buy one).

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I use the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet all year round. During the summer heatwaves, both my husband and I had the duvet as thin as possible. Now that it’s getting colder, he’ll likely keep the duvet very thin as he runs hot, but I’ll definitely be adding an extra layer on to my side of the duvet as I’m always cold!