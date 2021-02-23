Simba Hybrid Duvet review: Bedding that stops you getting too hot or cold

Normally, the first thing you do when you buy a duvet is to check the tog rating. You want to know if it will be warm enough for winter, cool enough for summer, or somewhere in between. But the Simba Hybrid Duvet doesn't have a tog rating. And that's not by accident, but by design. Because this duvet will adjust to your body temperature and warm you up or cool you down automatically.

In theory, then, you no longer need a summer duvet and a winter duvet: this one will keep you happy throughout all seasons, making it one of the best duvets available today.

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress earned this brand a T3 Platinum award, but does its bedding match up? Read our Simba Hybrid Duvet review to see how (and if) it works in practice.

Simba Hybrid Duvet review: Construction

(Image credit: SImba)

The Simba Hybrid Duvet is made up of two very different covers, top and bottom. Both are made from sustainable cotton, sourced from partners from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). One side, however, looks and feels very different, as it contains a layer of visible dots, which are microcapsules based on Simba's proprietary Stratos technology.

Inspired by the phase-change tech used by Nasa to protect its astronauts, these dots absorb heat when the environment is hot and release it when it is cold. Inside, the duvet is filled with what Simba calls '100% Aerelle Cool Night polyester fibre', which contains minerals that also work to dissipate heat.

It's admirable that Simba is committed to using environmentally sensitive materials in the construction of its duvet. However, in that light, we do question whether this duvet, which is delivered in a cardboard box, really needs to be wrapped in thick plastic too.

Complete your sleep setup with one of the best pillows

... the best mattress to buy now

... or perhaps just one of the best mattress toppers

Simba Hybrid Duvet review: Design

(Image credit: Tom May)

We were impressed with the edging on this duvet, featuring biased binding in twin colours. There's very good attention to detail on the stitching, which is both attractive and well secured.

That said, the blue trim has not primarily been added for aesthetic reasons – it will be hidden under the duvet cover after all – but so you know which side is the cool side. There are also 'Top' and 'Tail' labels, so you get the duvet the right way round. Why does that matter? According to Simba, you need to position the duvet in the correct manner to get the most out of its temperature-regulating properties.

It's admirable how the duvet has been stitched into pockets, keeping the core filler evenly spread throughout the duvet and preventing bunching and a lumpy feel. The materials used means its also hyperallergenic.

Simba Hybrid Duvet review: Comfort and cleaning

(Image credit: SImba)

In all honesty, Simba's description of how its duvet works is a little vague. That's understandable, as they clearly don't want their proprietary tech to be copied or stolen. But it does make it tricky to evaluate it from a scientific point of view. As ever, then, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

When we opened the box, it was instantly clear this was no ordinary duvet. The 'cool' side of the cover felt plasticky, cold to the touch, and brought to mind waterproof bedding for the incontinent. Not the nicest of images, then, but of course, duvets live in duvet covers, so this was only going to be a momentary sensation.

Unfortunately, what we could still feel through the duvet cover was the very coarse and stiff label. We don't understand why Simba couldn't have used softer material for this, particularly when the target audience for this duvet is (presumably) people who have heightened sensitivities.

With all that said, when put into practice, the duvet did exactly what it promised. We were given a King size to test, and its temperature regulating materials really did prevent us from getting hot and uncomfortable in the night. Turning the duvet from one side to the other did make an appreciable difference to the temperature. And we can see us using it all year round, whatever the weather, saving on wardrobe space and going some way towards compensating for the high price.

Note that this is a light duvet that's less than half the weight of a down duvet. So if you like to feel your bedding weighing down on you, then this won't be for you. If, however, you find heavy duvets constricting and uncomfortable, and prefer something lightweight, this will be perfect.

One more thing: Simba says this duvet is machine-washable at 40C, but the label on our King states "We recommend professional machine washing, generally domestic laundering appliances have insufficient load capacity". It recommends you don't dry clean it, either, and that you "cool tumble dry" your duvet. So unless you have an oversized washing machine, bear in mind that a trip to the laundrette is going to be in order.

Simba Hybrid duvet: The small print

The Simba Hybrid duvet costs £119 for a Single, £169 for a Double, £199 for a King and £219 for a Super King. Not sure what you need? Head to our mattress size guide, which includes bedding info.

Your duvet is guaranteed for manufacturer's defects for one year. Free weekday delivery on a date of your choosing is available to most of the UK, excepting the Highlands, islands, and remote locations.

You’ll receive a real-time tracking link via SMS and email from DPD once your order has dispatched. On the day of delivery, you’ll also receive a one-hour delivery window. Your order will be delivered to your doorstep.

Simba Hybrid duvet: Verdict

This is a well made duvet with clever temperature-regulating technology. And for that reason, it could be a lifesaver for people who struggle to maintain a consistent body temperature at night, such as women going through the menopause, or people with a high metabolic rate such as sports people.

Simba isn't actively targeting either of these groups with this duvet, we should add, but we suspect that they will be its main audience; and they're certainly numerous enough to make this duvet a commercial success.

In short, if you don't have trouble running hot and cold in the night, then there are equally well made duvets out there for much lower prices. However, if better temperature control could mean the difference between a good and bad night's sleep for you, then we'd say this is well worth the money.