Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet review: a premium quality duvet with an eco twist

In an ideal world, we'd like the things we buy to help, not harm the planet. So it's a problem that so many duvets are made from synthetic materials like polyester. Panda offers an alternative. The Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet is made with a soft and lightweight bamboo fabric that is very environmentally friendly. This bamboo has been grown in managed forests, providing high yields per acre. It requires a third less water than cotton to thrive. And it doesn’t need pesticides, fertilisers or chemicals. So from an environmental standpoint, it gets top points.

But what's it like in practice? We got our hands on one, and were expecting to have to balance this duvet's green credentials against the actual level of comfort provided. Then make a tricky decision between our social conscience and our somewhat selfish need for a good night's sleep.

To our surprise, though, we found there's no compromise to be struck here. This is a high-end, luxurious duvet that we pretty much fell in love with from the word go. In fact it's one of the very best duvets you can buy now. Here's our full Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet review.

Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet review: Construction

If you look closely at most duvets on the market these days, you'll normally see them edged with single lines of stitching. That's not surprising, because it's the simplest and therefore most economical way of sewing up a duvet.

The Panda Cloud Bamboo, however, takes things to the next level. Not only are its edges completed with double lines of stitching, those stitches are super-small and tight. In short, they're going to be near-impossible to snag with an errant toenail, even if your duvet cover works its way off in the night.

We also love how the duvet as a whole is vertically and horizontally stitched, creating squares of filling known as Bavarian pockets. This means it's never going to bunch up during the night, like other duvets can do.

This attention to detail extends to every aspect of the duvet's construction. The small tag, for example, is soft and not intrusive. The fun panda logo is embroidered rather than attached or ironed on.

Best of all, the label actually tells you the size of the duvet: a simple touch we've found bafflingly rare in the duvet world. Anyone in a multi-bed household, who has trouble keeping track of different-sized duvets, will appreciate how helpful that can be. In short, a huge amount of care has gone into this duvet's construction, and it genuinely shows.

Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet review: Cover and filling

The Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet's cover is 100 per cent rayon made from bamboo. (Did you know rayon can be made from bamboo? Us neither!). This feels silky-soft to the touch: it feels almost a waste to put it inside a duvet cover.

The filling, meanwhile, is 50% bamboo and 50% nano microfibre. If you have any notion that a bamboo filling might be crunchy or coarse, then put it to the back of your mind: in reality, it actually feels a lot like down. On the bed, it feels light, but as warm as its 10.5 tog rating suggests. It's nicely malleable, too, which makes it a great choice for curling up on the sofa for a duvet day.

The fine fibres in this duvet are naturally thermo-regulating: insulating in the winter, yet breathable and cool in the summer. They're also moisture-wicking, keeping you cool on hot nights, and hypoallergenic, making this a great choice for anyone who suffers allergies or has sensitive skin.

The duvet is proudly cruelty-free and suitable for vegans. It's suitable for machine washing at 30 degrees but Panda recommends you line-dry rather than tumble-dry. Unusually, this type of bedding actually gets softer from wash to wash, so you don't need to use fabric softener.

Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet review: The small print

We tested the King size version of the Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet, which costs £144.95. It also comes as a Single for £99.95, a UK Double for £129.95, and a Super Kingsize for £159.95 (head to our duvet size guide for details if you're not clear).

Panda provides a five-year guarantee on all duvets. Standard UK delivery is two to three working days and free for orders over £30; there are also next day and Saturday delivery options for an extra cost. UK customers can also enjoy a 30-night trial and free returns. Panda also ships worldwide.