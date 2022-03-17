Emma Cloud Duvet review: light and breathable bedding for spring and autumn

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As winter turns to spring and the nights start getting warmer, you may be shopping for a light and breathable duvet. The Emma Cloud Duvet is one such option, that promises to be the best duvet for those in-between seasons, keeping you cool and comfortable through spring and autumn.

If you're seeking a duvet for a particular season, the thing you need to look for is the tog rating. In general, a tog of between 1 and 4 is good for hot nights in summer, while a heavier tog of between 10.5 and 15 is ideal for winter. For spring and autumn, meanwhile, a tog of 5-10 is more appropriate. The Emma Cloud Duvet has a tog rating of 6.7, making it perfect for milder months. Note, it's currently not available in the US.

We rate this brand's sleep accessories highly – head to our Emma Premium Microfibre pillow review and Emma Hug weighted blanket review for a taster – so we had high hopes for this duvet. But what's it like to sleep under in practice? To find out, we tested one out over a series of weeks. Keep reading to learn how we got on, and whether the Emma Cloud Duvet is a worthwhile investment.

Emma Cloud Duvet review: design

The Emma Cloud Duvet is 6.7 tog and comes in four sizes. These are EU Double (140x200cm), Double (200x200cm), King (225x220cm) and Super King (240x220cm).

The cover and upholstery are 100% polyester, and filled with temperature-regulating microfibres, which allow a flow of fresh air throughout. The design is all-white, clean and minimal, with robust and consistent stitching.

Along the side, the Emma logo is repeated in the brand's trademark blue, and there's an Emma logo on the blue label too. This provides handy after you've stored it during a cold period, and need to find it quickly among other bedding. Other duvet manufacturers, please take note!

The feel of the material is lovely and soft, and the subtle, dotted design is very attractive. Admittedly, that won't make much of a difference when it's in a duvet cover, but it's a sign of the overall quality and high-end feel of the duvet as a whole.

Emma Cloud Duvet review: comfort

With a 6.7 tog rating, this duvet is recommended for Spring and Autumn, so we needed for the UK to warm up a bit before giving this a try. That said, come February, temperatures started rising in the south-west of England and we found that this was warm enough to get started with.

In use, we found this duvet light, breathable and comfortable. Its special filling did a good job of keeping us from overheating or feeling sticky, and remained light, fluffy and evenly distributed night after night.

Emma Cloud Duvet review: the small print

The Emma Cloud Duvet comes with free, no-contact delivery and is typically dispatched within one to three working days. Most notably, it comes a 200-night trial period. That's a common offer when it comes to mattresses, but pretty rare when it comes to duvets, so Emma gets top points here. Returns are free and, in Emma's words, "super easy" via its dedicated returns portal.

Emma Cloud Duvet review: pricing

The Emma website lists the standard prices for each size of the Nectar duvet as £109 for an EU Double, £129 for a Double, £149 for a King and £169 for a Super King. However, this brand offers frequent discounts. While they're more often directed towards the Emma Original mattress and Emma Premium mattress, you can also find offers on sleep accessories. Head to our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page for the best current offers.

For instance, at time of writing all these prices are all discounted. So an EU Double is currently £54.50, a Double is £64.50, a King is £74.50 and a Super King is £84.50. Are these just short-lived discounts, or actually the standard, long-term prices? It's difficult to tell, but our gut tells us to assume the latter.

Emma Cloud Duvet: verdict

Even at the discounted prices on the Emma website, this is on the pricey side for a duvet. That said, if you're specifically looking for a light and airy duvet that's perfect for Spring and Summer, then this does offer high quality craftsmanship and a premium sleeping experience. Its airy construction keeps you nice and cool, and makes it a good choice for anyone who tends to run hot at night. Plus the fact that it's machine-washable makes it practical choice for any busy household.