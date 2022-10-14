Duvet size guide: how to find the right duvet for you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, it’s important to invest in the right mattress, duvet and pillows. While many people spend a lot of time and money on the best mattress (opens in new tab), they don’t always give their duvet the same amount of attention.

Even if you’ve bought the best duvet (opens in new tab) for you, buying the wrong size has many disadvantages. But don’t be discouraged if this has happened to you. With so many options on the market, it’s incredibly easy to buy the wrong size, especially if you’re looking on a website that’s in a different country or currency.

Having a duvet that’s too big, too small or doesn’t fit properly inside the best sheets (opens in new tab) is not only a waste of money, but it affects your sleep. From being too hot or too cold, to not having enough to go round, to the fabric irritating your skin, these are just some of the reasons you need to get the right size duvet.

In this guide, we’ll take you through all the different duvet sizes, including UK, US and EU. Here’s everything you need to know about buying duvets, from size to tog and beyond. If you’re interested in finding the right mattress, check out our comprehensive mattress size guide (opens in new tab) for more.

How to choose the right size duvet

If you’re shopping for a new duvet alongside a new mattress, the good news is that you can follow the size of the mattress. However, this doesn’t mean it’ll be the same exact size of the mattress, but rather it’ll be a little bigger to cover you properly. Let’s explain how to properly determine the duvet size you need.

First, measure the size of your current mattress or the mattress you’re planning to buy. Make sure to focus on height, width and thickness, as thicker mattresses will be slightly wider than thinner ones, meaning you’ll need a longer duvet to cover it. Once you have these measurements, you can compare this to standard duvet measurements to figure out which one you need for your mattress. It’s also worth considering your (and your partner’s if you’re sharing a bed) sleeping style. If you feel your current duvet is lacking in size, consider going a size up.

(Image credit: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels)

Below, we’ve listed the standard duvet measurements you’ll find on the market, including single, double, king and so on. These have also been separated into UK, US and EU sizes, and centimeter and inch measurements. Depending on the brand you’re buying from, many mattress companies will explain what duvet works best with their mattresses, and they often run bundle deals where you can get a full sleep set-up at discounted prices. See the best cheap mattress deals (opens in new tab) for monthly offers.

UK duvet sizes

Single: 135cm x 200cm / 53in x 79in

135cm x 200cm / 53in x 79in Small Double: 170cm x 220cm / 67in x 86in

170cm x 220cm / 67in x 86in Double: 200cm x 200cm / 79in x 79in

200cm x 200cm / 79in x 79in King: 225cm x 220cm / 89in x 87in

225cm x 220cm / 89in x 87in Super King: 260cm x 220cm / 102in x 87in

260cm x 220cm / 102in x 87in Emperor: 290cm x 235cm / 114in x 92in

US duvet sizes

Single/Twin: 50 x 201cm / 59in x 79in

50 x 201cm / 59in x 79in Twin XL: 188cm x 249cm / 74in x 98in

188cm x 249cm / 74in x 98in Double/Full: 201cm x 201cm / 80in x 80in

201cm x 201cm / 80in x 80in Queen: 229cm x 224cm / 90in x 88in

229cm x 224cm / 90in x 88in King: 229cm x 259cm / 90in x 102in

229cm x 259cm / 90in x 102in California King: 239cm x 264cm / 94in x 104in

EU duvet sizes

Single: 160cm x 210cm / 62in x 82in

160cm x 210cm / 62in x 82in Double: 200cm x 200cm / 79in x 79in

200cm x 200cm / 79in x 79in King: 240cm x 220cm / 94in x 87in

240cm x 220cm / 94in x 87in Grand King: 260cm x 220cm / 102in x 87in

(Image credit: Otty)

How to choose duvet material

There are many different duvet materials to pick from. The fabric you choose not only determines how well you sleep but how warm or cold you are, and how your skin or body reacts to it.

The two main duvet materials you have to choose from are natural or synthetic. Natural duvets have fillings like feathers, down, wool or silk and these are typically more breathable, durable and better suited to all seasons. Synthetic duvets typically use hollowfibre or microfibre fillings that are man made, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly and cheaper than natural ones. See our guide on how to choose the right duvet filling (opens in new tab) for more information.

Duvet fillings will also determine how light or heavy your duvet is. If you choose a down stuffed duvet, your duvet will be a lot lighter which provides good insulation, isn’t too oppressive on the body and making your bed is a lot easier. On the other hand, feather stuffed duvets are heavier due to the feather quills. Having a heavier duvet has its benefits, like keeping you warm during the colder months and making you feel more secure and comforted due to the weight. If you enjoy a heavy duvet but want something even heavier, many people switch to the best weighted blanket (opens in new tab) as a duvet replacement.

Choosing a filling that is kind to the skin is vital for people who suffer with allergies or skin conditions. No one wants a duvet that makes them sneeze so look for a duvet that’s hypoallergenic and antibacterial. We’ve got a full guide on how to choose the best duvet for allergies (opens in new tab) for in depth information. Regardless of whether you have allergies or not, it’s vital to keep your duvet and bedding fresh and clean to avoid any excess dirt, germs and bacteria getting on your skin and body, so follow these steps on how to clean your duvet (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Eve)

How to choose duvet tog

Similar to picking the right weight or material of a duvet, it’s vital to choose a duvet with the right tog rating for you. Duvet tog rating measures how effective it insulates heats, meaning how warm your duvet is. Tog rating starts from 1-15. Duvets with a low tog rate don’t retain much heat but duvets with a higher tog will be warmer.

If you enjoy a thin duvet, the thinnest duvet on the market is around 4.5 tog. Thin duvets have their advantages like keeping you cool during the summer and they lie very lightly on your body. For something warmer, the thickest and heaviest duvet is around 13.5 tog and is best for winter and people who feel the chill.