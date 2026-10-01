Sony leaves it late to announce October's free PS Plus games, but it was worth the wait

Quick Summary This month's PS Plus games include F1 25 and Hunt: Showdown 1896. They'll be available to all PS Plus members from 6 October 2026.

We usually find out the PS Plus monthly games long before the previous month is finished, but Sony has left it late this time. The October games have only just been announced, mere days before they'll become available to all members.

PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers should be happy enough with the lineup though, as the headliner is one of the best racing games around. You also get a hidden gem of a first-person shooter from Crytek Studios.

F1 25 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

F1 25 is a technical tour de force, especially on PS5 Pro. Based on the last F1 season (ie. before most of the latest rule changes) it features some of the best on-track action of the series so far.

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There's an update handling model, the ability to create your own F1 team, and a whole host of game modes to test your driving skills. Developer Codemasters also includes a mighty lineup of customisable gameplay options to suit your level, so you can play the game exactly as you want.

And Break Point – the F1 soap opera started in F1 2021 – returns.

You can also choose to update the game with the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack for a one-off fee if you want to bring it bang up to date.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 I Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is an FPS from the team behind Crysis and tasks you with bounty hunting monsters for cash. Beware though, other hunters are also out to earn and are more than happy to steal your rewards from your cold, dead hands.

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You can also play this with up to two friends to bolster your team, but there's enough action included to play it solo too.

Finally, all PS Plus members get Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2. It's a light-hearted team shooter with brightly-coloured voxel graphics and alien blasting fun. It's available for PS4 owners as well as PS5.

All of the games will be available to download from 6 October 2026, while it's also worth remembering that last month's games – Sniper Elite: Resistance, MLB The Show 26, Wobbly Life, and Chained Echoes – need to be downloaded by the end of play on Monday 5 October or you'll miss out.