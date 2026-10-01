“It’s a natural next step” – NORQAIN introduces titanium top plate for the first time on its Wild ONE watch

QUICK SUMMARY NORQAIN has launched three new Wild ONE Titanium watches. The watches feature a Grade 5 titanium top plate which NORQAIN has introduced for the first time.

NORQAIN has just debuted three new Wild ONE Titanium watches , and it introduces an exciting new material to the collection. For the first time, the NORQAIN Wild ONE Titanium sports watch now comes with a Grade 5 titanium top plate and pin buckle.

The use of titanium in the new NORQAIN Wild ONE Titanium gives the watches a distinctive metallic look that contrasts with the timepieces’ rubber components and NORTEQ, NORQAIN’s carbon fibre material. Titanium is also extremely lightweight, weighing 45% less than steel, and it’s highly durable and resistant to corrosion.

Alongside titanium and carbon fibre, the NORQAIN Wild ONE Titanium watches have a rubber shock absorber at the heart of the case to protect the movement, and absorb any impacts. Aside from giving the watches’ a bold and colourful appearance, the mix of materials makes them robust and ready for action.

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The new NORQAIN Wild ONE Titanium watches include the Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium 39mm Limited Edition, the Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium 42mm, and a special edition Wild ONE Meteorite Titanium 42mm.

The two Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium watches have similar features, and they build on the original Skeleton design, including retaining its shock-absorbing case. Both have skeletonised dials that show off the movement, as well as hour, minute and seconds hands, and a minute track.

(Image credit: NORQAIN)

Both Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium watches are powered by the in-house NK26/1 4K Manufacture Calibre movement. The movement can be seen via the dial and caseback, and shows off its skeletonised bridges and mountain peak-shaped oscillating weight. The movement gives the watches a 65-hour power reserve.

On both the 39mm and 42mm versions of the Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium, the NORQAIN logo has been repositioned on the dial ring. The engraved NORQAIN Plate – which is now made from Grade 5 Titanium – is also inserted into the left case flank.

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Limited to 400 pieces, the Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium 39mm comes in a light grey colour that matches the metallic shade of the new titanium material. The grey is contrasted with black on the crown and back plate, and yellow Super-LumiNova details on the hands and minute track.

If I had to pick a favourite, it would be the Wild ONE Skeleton Titanium 42mm. It comes in a mint green colour which is displayed on the dial, strap and shock absorber.

(Image credit: NORQAIN)

The last addition to the new NORQAIN Wild ONE Titanium line-up is the Wild ONE Meteorite Titanium Special Edition 42mm. Instead of a skeletonised dial like the previous two, this watch has an anthracite iron meteorite dial that’s made from a thin slice of iron meteorite which was found in Sweden.

The dial material has a natural Widmanstätten pattern which is made from interlocking crystals. To complement it, the Wild ONE Meteorite Titanium Special Edition 42mm has white Super-LumiNova hands and hour markers, a grey rubber strap and a sandblasted titanium case.

The Wild ONE Meteorite Titanium Special Edition 42mm is powered by the automatic NN20/1 Manufacture Calibre movement which gives the watch 70 hours of power. The oscillating weight and movement bridges are personalised with NORQAIN’s core values, and "SPECIAL EDITION, METEORITE” is engraved in the caseback.

When discussing the new Wild ONE watches, Ben Küffer, founder and CEO of NORQAIN said, “The Wild ONE has always been about pushing the limits of what a high-performance mechanical watch can be. Since we introduced it, its construction has given us enormous freedom to experiment with different materials, colours and combinations. Bringing Grade 5 titanium into its construction is a natural next step.”