I tried Samsung's new Tab S12 Ultra, which feels different in a Googlebook era

Quick Summary Samsung has revealed its latest Galaxy Tab S12 range, including the top dog Ultra model, replete with 14.6-inch display – making for a laptop-rivalling product when paired with the Pro Keyboard (sold separately). There's more power for this generation, opting for the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset – notably not the newer 9600 Pro entry – but the design is otherwise the same super-slim tablet winner as its S11 Ultra predecessor.

September has been an absolutely massive month for consumer tech. From the latest Snapdragon processors – surely due in Samsung's 2027 flagship? – to new Googlebook products intent on changing up the laptop landscape.

It's a good job that Samsung took pause before revealing its latest flagship tablets, therefore, to open up the widest possible exposure to potential buyers. I've now got the newest Tab S12 Ultra on test, exploring this ultra-flagship product ahead of its on-sale date later in October.

There's no doubt that it's the best Android tablet you could buy based on my experience so far. Just that you need a small fortune to do so – as it's £200/$200 more this year compared to last year's Tab S11 Ultra, which was already pricey enough.

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That's despite the specifications being, well, barely any different. Granted, there's the newer MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor in the S12 Ultra, rather than the 9400+ of before, but technically that's a generation behind the new incoming 9600 Pro (as positioned in the forthcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro Max).

My Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra arrived with the Pro Keyboard addition (a £399/$399 extra), which effectively transforms the tablet into an Android-based laptop. It's got brilliant battery life and I'm loving the way it feels and functions – it'll be a viable alternative for many, such as myself.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Thing is, as I've pointed out up top, the laptop landscape is on the precipice of a potentially huge change. The introduction of Googlebook – supported by many laptop makers, from Dell to HP, Acer to Asus (we've tried them all) – brings the advent of a new Google operating system (Googlebook OS).

That raises questions, because the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra's entry £/$1399 asking price is now so significant that I've got to wonder what people will make of it. At 14.6-inches it's more akin to a laptop in scale, but now more expensive than one – and without a keyboard included.

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As the ultimate standalone tablet its credentials are undeniable, of course, making for an incredible mobile entertainment and even gaming option. This scale can feel somewhat unwieldy, mind, but there's the smaller Tab S12+ option for those seeking something more manageable (especially minus the keyboard consideration).

At launch the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will run Android 17 and Samsung's One UI 9 software. It's available in Grey or Silver finishes, priced from £1,399 / $1,399, with a 7 October on-sale commencement date. The 12.6-inch S12+ starts at £1,199 / $1,199.