Amazon's early Prime Day deals are already here – with huge discounts on Ring, Blink, Echo, Fire TV and more

Amazon's next big Prime Day event is just around the corner, with the main deal days taking place next Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th October. However, if you're waiting for the event to start before picking up some new gadgets, it might be worth keeping an eye on the discounts already available.

As of this week, Amazon has quietly discounted a number of its own products. That includes popular brands and devices such as Ring, Blink, Echo and Fire TV, with some of the current deals already offering impressive savings.

We don't know whether these prices will get even lower once Prime Day arrives, but for now, here are some of the best Amazon deals we've spotted ahead of next week.

Ring

Blink

Echo

Fire TV