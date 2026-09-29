Amazon's early Prime Day deals are already here – with huge discounts on Ring, Blink, Echo, Fire TV and more
Here are 21 deals worth checking out, including Amazon's newest devices
Amazon's next big Prime Day event is just around the corner, with the main deal days taking place next Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th October. However, if you're waiting for the event to start before picking up some new gadgets, it might be worth keeping an eye on the discounts already available.
As of this week, Amazon has quietly discounted a number of its own products. That includes popular brands and devices such as Ring, Blink, Echo and Fire TV, with some of the current deals already offering impressive savings.
We don't know whether these prices will get even lower once Prime Day arrives, but for now, here are some of the best Amazon deals we've spotted ahead of next week.
Ring
Blink
Echo
Fire TV
Kindle
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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