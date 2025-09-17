Breville’s new coffee machine makes the best espresso on a budget – and its seriously slim

QUICK SUMMARY Breville has announced a trio of new espresso machines – Slimline, Classic and Sense. With prices starting at £239.99, the Breville espresso machines are catered to all experience levels, and are stylishly compact to fit even the smallest of kitchens.

Coffee lovers, rejoice – Breville has just unveiled a trio of new espresso machines, designed for all experience levels and budgets. The new Breville Barista Espresso machines include the Slimline, Classic and Sense, and they all promise to make the best espresso without breaking the bank.

Starting with the entry-level model, the Breville Barista Slimline Espresso Machine is catered towards beginners and those who have smaller kitchens. Measuring just 15.5cm, it has a compact size that takes up hardly any countertop space but it still has oodles of power.

Priced at £239.99, the Slimline might look complicated from a glance, but it couldn’t be simpler to use. It has single and double shot brewing presets so you don’t have to worry about adjusting anything as the machine will sort it for you.

The Slimline comes with a 58mm portafilter and built-in steam wand for frothing milk for cappuccinos, lattes and more. My favourite feature is its stainless steel top plate that can store your coffee accessories or warm your cups while you prepare your morning brew.

(Image credit: Breville)

Next is the Breville Barista Classic Espresso Machine, which is the step up from the Slimline. It has the same portafilter and steam wand as the Slimline but is more like a bean to cup coffee machine with its built-in conical burr grinder and AutoDose feature that ensures the grinder automatically dispenses the right amount of beans for your coffee.

Users will need to be more hands-on with the Breville Barista Classic Espresso Machine , as it’s more of a semi-automatic machine than the Slimline. It's more expensive at £499.99, but it’s a nice middle ground between the Slimline and the Sense.

Speaking of which, the Breville Barista Sense Espresso Machine is the ‘big cheese’ from the new line-up. Designed for baristas and coffee connoisseurs, the Sense is all about personalisation, so you can adjust its pressure control to change the strength of your coffee.

Like Sage, Breville has introduced a new type of milk frother which can expertly team and froth dairy and non-diary milk using two different modes and four different TempSense temperature settings. It looks the part too, and will only set you back £599.99 which is a lot cheaper than other bean to cup coffee machines.