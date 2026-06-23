Your Fire TV Stick quietly gets the upgrade you've been waiting for – new Fire TV OS finally arrives

Quick summary Amazon has confirmed that the new Fire TV interface is rolling out to current Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV models. The new interface is faster and gives more space to shortcuts for apps, but comes with some drawbacks.

Amazon has confirmed that the new Fire TV experience is now available on all current Fire TV Stick models and all Amazon Ember televisions. The new interface promises faster navigation and a new layout.

The new Fire TV OS was first shown off on the Amazon Ember Artline, Amazon's take on the lifestyle TV genre, designed to show art when not being used as a TV, with a matte display and changeable frames.

Core to the new software are the 20-30% speed gains that Amazon is promising, making for faster navigation around the user interface on your existing television. That's because there's new code powering Fire TV. I've used it on a couple of TVs now, and it's definitely faster.

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The redesign shifts around some of the rows that made up the user interface previously, moving major areas to the shortcuts at the top – movies, live TV and more – while there's more space for apps – up from the six that it previously showed.

The rows below the app shortcuts are mixed and don't offer a lot of customisation, with "continue watching" some way down the page. That leaves a lot of the user interface as rows of recommendations, which may or may not be useful to you.