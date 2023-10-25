Oh boy! Columbia and Disney join forces for a mouse-eared outdoor collection

Premium outdoor brand Columbia Sportswear and entertainment giant Disney have teamed up to celebrate the latter's centennial anniversary in the form of a new limited edition collection that includes – and we're dead serious here – mouse-eared down jackets and vintage-print fleeces. Looking at the collection, we'll have to update T3's best down jacket and best fleece guides soon.

The lineup of outerwear, sportswear and accessories, inspired by vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s, is unlikely to stay in stock for too long due to the limited edition nature and the fan appeal of the collection. To understand why, have a look at those fleeces, adorned with iconic characters Disney's Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto enjoying a snow day!

(Image credit: Columbia)

Among the special touches reflected in the collection, the lining of the insulated jackets features a customised new take on Columbia’s award-winning Omni-Heat reflective material. Columbia’s designers have adjusted the traditional reflective round dots of the lining and turned them into silhouettes in the shape of Mickey Mouse.

“We are proud to join the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special collection that celebrates families spending time together adventuring outdoors,” said Becca Johnson, Sr. Manager of Special Projects at Columbia. “Like Disney, we believe that magic can happen when you bring people together, and for 85 years, Columbia has been gearing up generations of families to explore the wonder of the outdoors.”

Columbia’s special-edition Disney100 Collection includes the Disney100 SnowQualmie Jacket (RRP £315/ $300), the Disney100 Half-Snap Fleece (RRP £100/ $95) and the Disney100 Bucket Hat (RRP £55/ $50). The special edition collection is available in both youth and adult styles right now at Columbia UK and Columbia US. AU price and availability TBC.