Ultraloq’s new smart lock offers hands-free entry without you having to directly use the app

QUICK SUMMARY Ultraloq has released the next generation of its smart locks, featuring three new models. The main launch is the Ultraloq Bolt Mission, featuring ultra-wideband ranging for hands-free entry without needing to tap the app or enter a PIN.

Ultraloq has just launched its new generation of smart locks , and it’s made one really big change. Its standout lock from the collection is the Ultraloq Bolt Mission that uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to unlock your door completely hands-free – and without needing to directly use your app.

The Ultraloq Bolt Mission is an ‘industry first’ UWB-enabled smart lock, and unlike other smart locks on the market, it doesn’t require you to use your app as much. By combining UWB with Bluetooth Low Energy discovery, radar presence sensing and local decision logic – wow, that’s a lot – the Ultraloq Bolt Mission unlocks your door when it detects your true arrival.

Rather than going off on how close your phone is to the door, the Ultraloq Bolt Mission analyses the precise distance between you and your home, as well as your direction. This is especially useful if someone is already at home, as the lock can distinguish between people in the house and authorised users outside it.

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If you have your phone in your bag or pocket when approaching the Ultraloq Bolt Mission, the lock will recognise you and unlock completely hands-free. The Xthings Home app is still required but rather than you having to open it for entry, it works in the background and essentially does it for you. There’s no PIN entry needed either.

(Image credit: Ultraloq)

The other two smart locks from the range are the Ultraloq Bolt Pro and Ultraloq Latch 5 Pro. The locks are the first multi-model line of Aliro-certified smart locks, which allows you to unlock your door using digital keys on your phone through Apple and Samsung Wallet.

Starting with the Ultraloq Bolt Pro, this deadbolt smart lock offers multiple unlocking methods, including app, PIN, fingerprint and physical key entry. With Aliro, you can unlock the Ultraloq Bolt Pro by tapping your phone on the lock, which is the same as the Ultraloq Latch 5 Pro.

In comparison, the Ultraloq Latch 5 Pro is designed for doors that use a lever, like garages, shared spaces, side entrances and home offices. The Ultraloq Latch 5 Pro, as well as the Bolt Pro, can also integrate with Samsung SmartThings and become part of your smart home automations. All locks are Matter-certified and compatible with Apple Home, Google Home and more.

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