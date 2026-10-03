The super minimal Meadow smartphone is for people who don't like phones very much

Quick Summary Meadow is a tiny smartphone designed to provide the essentials without the distractions of a conventional smartphone. It runs Android and supports apps including Maps, Spotify, Apple Music, Uber and Strava, but deliberately leaves out social media, web browsing and feeds.

I don't think most people actually want a less capable phone. They want a phone that stops demanding their attention every five minutes. Just me?

That's the idea behind Meadow, a tiny three-inch Android device designed to let you leave your main smartphone at home without completely cutting yourself off from the things you may need. It can handle maps, music, calls, messages, Uber and even Strava, but there's no social media, web browsing or endless feeds.

It's not really trying to be a dumbphone, but rather a phone you don't particularly need to use.

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(Image credit: Meadow)

Small phone, useful apps

The Meadow is designed as a companion to your existing phone rather than a replacement for it. It runs Android, giving it access to apps including Google Maps, Spotify, Apple Music, Uber and Strava, alongside native tools for calling, texting, the camera, notes, voice memos, location sharing and ticket scanning.

The idea is that you can still go out for the night, get an Uber home, find your way around, listen to music or show someone where you are without having a giant portal to the internet sitting in your pocket.

It's also super tiny. The square device has a three-inch display and is deliberately less comfortable to use than a conventional smartphone. That sounds like a flaw, but in this case it's the point. Meadow doesn't want to become the thing you spend your evening staring at.

There are some clever touches, like the camera which has no front-facing lens, instead using a tiny mirror beside the rear camera to help with selfies. Photos and videos can be captured while you're out, but you need to use the Meadow app on your main phone to view them later.

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Your smartphone stays at home

There's one catch though. Meadow gets its own phone number and data plan, so it isn't simply an extension of your existing mobile. You'll need a separate subscription, and people won't be able to call or text your normal number directly through it.

It's an interesting compromise, though. Instead of fighting the temptation to open Instagram, check the news or disappear down a YouTube rabbit hole on your normal phone, Meadow simply doesn't give you those options.

And for anyone who doesn't actually dislike smartphones but does dislike what they do to their attention, this could be ideal.