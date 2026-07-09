Strava just made finding your next race a whole lot easier thanks to Runna

For years, Strava has been where runners analyse their training after a workout, but with its latest update, the company wants to help you decide what you're training for in the first place.

Not long after launching its Claude integration, Strava has announced a new Events tab inside the app's Groups experience, bringing together local club activities, community events and, for the first time, Runna's extensive race database in a single place.

This means you can browse thousands of races around the world without leaving Strava.

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(Image credit: Strava)

Events can be filtered by distance, date, location, sport, elevation and even expected temperature, making it easier to find an event that matches a specific goal or preferred running conditions.

The move is another step in the integration between Strava and Runna following Strava's acquisition of the training app last year.

While Runna's race directory has been available on the web, this marks the first time it has been built directly into the Strava app, representing the next step in integrating Runna's features into the platform.

More than just races

Strava says the Events tab makes it easier to discover community-led activities by surfacing local club runs, rides, and other group events based on a user's interests and location.