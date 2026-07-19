This could be the most minimal of calming devices yet, and I need one
This beautifully simple focus timer replaces stressful countdowns with calming digital sand – and it might just make concentrating easier
YOUR NEXT READ:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This beautifully simple focus timer replaces stressful countdowns with calming digital sand – and it might just make concentrating easier