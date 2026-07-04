Did this smart ring just put a trackpad on your finger?

Quick Summary Most smart rings focus on health tracking, but the OASIS 1 has a very different ambition - this is to better help you interact with your devices. With a built-in trackpad and microphone, it lets you swipe, scroll and even whisper commands to your computer, all from your finger.

The new OASIS 1 smart ring swaps heart rate sensors and sleep tracking for productivity. This new take on wearables packs a miniature touch-sensitive trackpad and microphone into a ring designed to control your devices without you reaching for a keyboard or mouse.

The touch surface supports swipes, taps and scrolling, while the built-in microphone is designed for private voice dictation. The idea is that you can hold the ring close to your mouth and quietly dictate messages or AI prompts, rather than broadcasting them across the office.

OASIS says the ring works with Macs, iPhones and Apple Vision Pro, with integrations including Spotify and Apple Music already listed. Pre-orders are open now for $289 (around £210 / AU$430), with shipping expected by Christmas 2026.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Oasis Devices)

It's an intriguing twist on the smart ring formula. While rivals have spent the past few years trying to shrink fitness trackers onto your finger, OASIS is betting that AI is creating demand for a completely different type of wearable – one that's all about interaction rather than health.

Whether people really want to replace a keyboard with a ring remains to be seen, but there's something undeniably futuristic about the concept. If the hardware proves as intuitive as it sounds, it could be one of the more interesting wearable ideas to emerge this year – and certainly one of the few that lets you edit a document with the wave of a finger.