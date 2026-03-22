3 supplements that finally helped me sleep better – from someone who's tried them all

It's no secret that almost everyone has looked for a way to improve their sleep at some point. Whether it’s trying to get more hours of sleep, improve sleep quality or reduce restlessness, there are plenty of options out there – but searching for a supplement is probably one of the most popular routes.

As it’s T3’s Sleep Month, we’ve been sharing plenty of advice and reviews on the best products to help you sleep better. However, as someone who has personally invested a lot of time into finding the right supplements for me, I knew I had to share my own experience with the ones that have actually worked for my sleep.

Now, this isn’t just a throwaway piece mentioning a few brands I’ve heard good things about. I’ve tried each of these supplements over a number of weeks, and what I’m about to share is exactly how I experienced them. Sleep is of course subjective, but there are several reasons why these three have become my favourites, and why I think they could work for you too.

Article continues below

1. Oshun Magnesium

(Image credit: Oshun)

Oshun is a brand that formed a few years ago after perfecting its electrolyte formulation, before moving into magnesium following customer demand. It’s quite different from a lot of the options out there, coming in the form of an electrolyte concentrate – meaning you simply add a couple of pumps to your bedtime drink.

Unlike many other brands, I was immediately curious to see how Oshun would work for me. One of the main reasons is that it contains one of the most natural and pure sources of magnesium, making it safe for everyone, including kids and pregnant women. It also contains ionic magnesium, which carries an electric charge and is therefore easier for the body to absorb.

Without exaggerating, I felt the effects on the very first night. As recommended, I added one pump to a nighttime tea around two hours before bed, and within an hour I started to feel my eyes getting heavy. It had a noticeably calming effect, and I didn’t wake up once throughout the entire night. This then continued for the first few days.

Towards the end of the week the 'nodding off' feeling wasn’t quite as strong, so I increased it to two pumps as suggested, and it’s worked consistently well ever since. Yes, it does have a fairly strong magnesium taste, but there are ways to work around that, so don’t let it put you off.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oshun doesn’t just market itself as a supplement for sleep either. The brand also focuses on how magnesium can improve your overall wellbeing and how you feel the next day, and I’ve definitely found that to be true. Combined with the fact you know you’re putting a very pure source into your body, it’s easily the top of my list.

£25, drinkoshun.co

2. Heights Magnesium+

(Image credit: Heights)

Heights is a brand that’s been around for a while now, and after having a positive experience with its biotic supplements a few years ago, I knew I had to try its magnesium as well.

Unlike Oshun, the Heights Magnesium+ comes in capsule form, which is what you’ll find with most magnesium supplements. That said, it’s still a very clean option, containing 300mg of elemental magnesium glycinate without fillers, colourants or contaminants. You take two capsules a day, with or without food.

I enjoyed the Heights Magnesium+ a lot and found it to be very effective. Since testing Oshun, I realised I didn’t quite get the same immediate effect, but I did notice my body felt calmer and my mind was less busy before falling asleep.

One thing I also noticed was improved muscle recovery after the gym. I had recently changed my creatine at the same time, so I initially assumed it was down to that. However, when I switched back to my previous creatine and still experienced better recovery, I started putting it down to the magnesium.

This is a great option if you’re worried about the taste of a liquid magnesium like Oshun, or if you’d simply prefer a quick and easy capsule before bed. I’m confident most people would get on with it well.

£20, heights.com

3. The Naked Pharmacy Marine Magnesium

(Image credit: The Naked Pharmacy)

Finally, I wanted to highlight The Naked Pharmacy Marine Magnesium, as throughout my time trying magnesium supplements, this one has always been a constant for me.

Like Oshun, it’s a marine magnesium, sustainably sourced from pure seawater in Ireland, providing a natural and highly bioavailable source. It’s available in capsule form and contains 376mg of marine magnesium (100% NRV), making it slightly more concentrated than Heights and Oshun, which provide around 300mg (80% NRV).

One thing I really like about this supplement is that it also includes 150mg of baobab prebiotic, which helps support digestion and nutrient absorption. My body tends to respond really well to prebiotics, so this instantly appealed to me and is probably one of the reasons I get on with it so well.

I usually take this one a little earlier than the others, as it’s recommended to take two capsules with food, so I typically have mine with dinner. That said, you can also twist the capsules open and mix the contents with food or drink if you want to switch things up. The capsules themselves are also made from natural tapioca, which is a nice touch.

Like I said, The Naked Pharmacy Marine Magnesium has always been a reliable staple for me. I sleep well, my gut feels good, and the overall balance works really nicely. If digestive health is something you also care about, this is a great option.

£19, thenakedpharmacy.com