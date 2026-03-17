I transformed my sleep by switching to a 3-in-1 duvet – here’s why you should try it too

No matter how many sleep hacks are floating around online, it’s easy to forget that sleep is personal, and what works brilliantly for one person might do nothing for somebody else. That’s exactly why Sleep Month is such a good opportunity to share a wide range of tips and experiences, and why I thought I’d add my own two pence on a sleep upgrade that’s actually worked for me.

Recently, I made the switch to a 3-in-1 duvet, and if you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s a bedding system made up of two separate duvets with different tog ratings. Typically, you get a lightweight summer duvet and a medium spring/autumn duvet, which can then be clipped together to create a warmer winter option. I’d spent my entire life sticking to a standard year-round duvet, so I was hesitant at first, but after a few months of testing it across different seasons, I can safely say it’s completely changed the way I sleep.

For context, I opted for the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet, which starts at £249 for a single and goes up to £449 for a super king. It’s available directly from Simba's website, as well as a number of other retailers.

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How does it work?

As mentioned, the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet includes two separate duvets with different warmth levels – a 3.5 tog for summer and a 7 tog for spring and autumn. When clipped together, they create a 10.5 tog duvet for winter, giving you three different warmth options in one system.

At first, I’ll admit it sounded like a lot of effort. The UK weather is famously unpredictable, so the idea of swapping duvets around didn’t seem especially appealing, but the logic became clear once I started using it. Being able to adjust your duvet depending on the season makes a huge difference when it comes to staying comfortable through the night.

Yes, you’ll need somewhere to store whichever section you’re not using, but if you already keep different duvets for summer and winter, it’s really no different. Simba also includes a sturdy storage bag, which makes it easy to pack one away when it’s not needed.

(Image credit: Simba)

How does it feel?

As you’d expect at this price point, the duvet felt premium straight away. It has a soft cotton cover, and the filling features Simba’s ‘renew clusters’, which are made from recycled plastic. These clusters are distributed across pocketed sections to prevent clumping, giving the duvet a weighty feel that's similar to down, but without the use of feathers.

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(Image credit: Simba)

How does it perform?

I first started using the duvet towards the end of last summer, right as we were experiencing a late-season heatwave. I began with the 3.5 tog, and after years of struggling with a standard year-round duvet, it was a huge relief. It still had a premium weight you expect from a good duvet, but without trapping heat, and in fact felt actively cooling. After doing a bit of digging, I discovered that the 3.5 tog section includes Simba’s Stratos cooling technology on one side of the cover, designed to deliver instant and all-night cooling. It’s a clever addition that shows Simba hasn’t just gone lighter on the tog rating, but also added tech to improve temperature regulation.

As we moved into October and November, it was time to experiment with the warmer setup. I actually skipped the standalone 7 tog for a while because the warmer weather lingered longer than expected, and I’d also been testing the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 as a heating source in my bedroom. However, once the colder nights finally arrived, I clipped the two duvets together to create the 10.5 tog winter option.

This felt exactly how you’d hope – warm, cosy and consistently comfortable throughout the night. The duvet seemed to trap warmth nicely without feeling overly heavy, and the heavy weight made it feel particularly luxurious. I noticed I was sleeping more consistently through colder nights, rather than waking up feeling chilly like I sometimes had with my old duvet.

More recently, as the weather has started to warm up again, I’ve switched to the 7 tog option, which sits perfectly between the two extremes. It’s surprisingly hard to describe, but after trying both the lightest and warmest setups, this middle option just makes complete sense for milder nights. It offers enough warmth to feel cosy without overheating, and it also features the same cooling side found on the lighter duvet, which helps keep temperatures nicely balanced.

(Image credit: Simba)

What's the verdict?

Overall, the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet is one of those sleep upgrades you don’t realise you’ve been missing until you try it. If you struggle with temperature regulation at night, it’s particularly effective, as the different tog options make it much easier to adapt to changing seasons. It’s also a great option if you tend to overheat but still enjoy the comforting weight of a premium duvet.

For me, the flexibility has genuinely improved my sleep quality, and I’d happily recommend as one of the best duvets for anyone looking for an easy but effective way to stay comfortable in bed all year round.