This is the best time of day to water your plants this summer, according to gardening experts

We’re in a bit of a strange weather limbo at the moment in the UK. One minute it’s blazing sunshine with temperatures pushing into the early 30s, and the next it’s absolutely tipping it down. For us green-fingered folk, that can make it tricky to know when to water the garden – and whether the rain is doing the job for us or if we should still be stepping in.

We’ve already covered the benefits of collecting rainwater for the garden, but I’ve now spoken to experts at the RHS to find out the exact best time to water when the sun is out. Timing, it turns out, makes a big difference to how effectively plants actually use the water, so it’s well worth getting it right.

You’ll find the answer below, along with a few other handy watering tips for different times of day.

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What time of day should I water my garden?

The experts say that watering early in the morning is the ideal time. That’s because there’s less evaporation, meaning more water actually reaches the roots, and plants have what they need to get through the day.

If that’s not possible, evening watering is also fine. However, it’s worth being cautious, as damp leaves sitting overnight can encourage pests and fungal diseases.

The most important thing to avoid is watering in the heat of the day. A lot of the water simply evaporates before it even reaches the soil, and in some cases, droplets can even intensify the sun and scorch plant surfaces – something you definitely want to avoid if you’re trying to keep your garden healthy.