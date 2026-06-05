Gardeners are being urged to start collecting rainwater this weekend – here's why

After last week's heatwave, many gardeners will be relieved to see cooler temperatures and a welcome spell of rain. However, according to David Denyer, flower and garden expert at Eflorist, this is exactly when you should be thinking ahead.

With the Met Office's latest long-range forecast pointing to an increased chance of further heatwaves this summer, David is encouraging gardeners to start collecting rainwater now rather than waiting until their plants are already showing signs of stress.

We've already rounded up the five common watering mistakes many gardeners make, but by making the most of this weekend's rainfall, you can build up a useful reserve and put your garden in a much stronger position for whatever the rest of summer brings.

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1. You'll have your own free reserve

It might be tempting to look at a rainy week and assume your garden has all the water it needs, but that's exactly why now is the ideal time to prepare for the next dry spell.

Once temperatures rise, many gardeners find themselves struggling to keep thirsty plants alive. Collecting rainwater now gives you a free reserve to use later in the summer, helping you stay ahead of future heatwaves rather than reacting to them.

2. You can get ahead of future heatwaves

Last week's record-breaking temperatures were a reminder that hot weather can return quickly. Waiting until another heatwave arrives – or until hosepipe bans start being discussed – often means missing weeks' worth of rainfall that could have been stored.

By building up a reserve now, you'll be in a much better position to keep your garden healthy when temperatures rise again.

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3. You'll protect the plants that need the most water

Stored rainwater can make a huge difference to plants that struggle during hot weather. Containers, hanging baskets and moisture-loving plants are often the first to show signs of stress when conditions turn dry.

Having a supply of collected rainwater ready to go means you can keep these plants hydrated without relying entirely on tap water, while also giving acid-loving plants a water source they often prefer.