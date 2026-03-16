Sleep is incredibly important for your health and wellbeing, but good sleep can sometimes be hard to achieve. When people find themselves unable to fall or stay asleep, they tend to look to quick and easy sleep tricks to help them get a good night’s rest – but which ones actually work?

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve covered sleep for years now and I’ve tried plenty of sleep hacks from doctors, nutritionists, sleep experts and TikTok. So, for T3 Sleep Month, I’ve rounded up 13 tried and tested sleep hacks that actually work – here’s what they are and how to do them.

1. The military sleep method

Starting off strong, the military sleep method is arguably the most popular sleep hack that consistently goes viral on TikTok. Used by people in the US army, the military sleep hack involves you systematically relaxing every part of your body.

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To do the military sleep method, focus on the muscles on the face and tighten and loosen them until they feel relaxed. From there, you work down your body to your shoulders, arms, chest, legs and feet while breathing steadily and picturing a soothing scenario. I have a military parent so this sleep hack was common for me growing up – it’s actually the first hack I try when I can’t get to sleep.

2. Showering before bed

Having a shower or bath before bed has been found to have many benefits to your sleep and overall health and wellness. I tend to shower before bed every night as I work out in the evening, and it always makes me feel more relaxed and like I’ve washed the day off.

Whether you should shower in hot or cold water is up for debate, but both have been found to improve sleep quality. Warm water aids natural temperature regulation, and relieves body tension. In comparison, cold water causes your body to warm itself up which activates your immune system and metabolism while reducing muscle soreness.

3. Scandinavian sleep or duvet hack

If you hate sharing a duvet with your other half, the Scandinavian sleep hack could stop you from getting a sleep divorce. This hack involves sleeping in the same bed as your partner but using two separate duvets rather than sharing one.

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There are many positives to using separate duvets, including being able to choose your own tog and comfort levels. I’m always cold while my husband runs hot so we have an adjustable temperature duvet which means I can be as warm as possible while he can stay cool. Using two duvets also means you disturb your partner less but you’re still close to them without having to split your bedrooms.

4. Wearing socks to bed

In my years covering sleep on T3, I’ve never written anything more controversial than sleeping with socks on . People have many strong opinions about this but if you can get over the initial feeling of wearing socks to bed, you could actually vastly improve your sleep.

Many studies have found that sleeping in socks can help you fall asleep quicker, as your feet are where you tend to lose heat the quickest. Keeping them warm can help your body relax, regulate temperature, improve circulation and pamper your skin.

(Image credit: Livi Po Unsplash)

5. ‘Cricket feet’

Sticking with feet, the ‘cricket feet’ sleep hack is a self-soothing method that helps you relax and fall asleep fast. The trick involves you gently and rhythmically rubbing your feet together – that’s it!

This movement – similar to how a cricket makes noise – can help you feel more comfortable while in bed. As your feet have nerve endings and pressure points on the soles, doing this action stimulates the nerves and encourages the production of melatonin and cortisol, the sleep and stress hormones.

6. 4-7-8 breathing

Breathing hacks are one of my favourites for falling asleep and managing anxiety. The 4-7-8 breathing trick is the best one I’ve tried, and like the military sleep method, it’s my go-to hack if I can’t get to sleep or if I’m feeling particularly stressed.

4-7-8 acts as a natural tranquiliser for your nervous system and involves inhaling through your nose for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds and exhaling through your mouth for 8 seconds. Repeating this cycle can help you fall asleep and clear your mind.

7. Sleeping in a cold room

According to experts, sleeping in a cold room is actually better for you than sleeping in a warm one. The drop in temperature can help with insomnia, anxiety and ageing, and studies have found that it helps you fall asleep faster, sleep deeper and wake up less.

The main reason for this is your body temperature needs to naturally drop for you to fall asleep. Colder temperatures signal to your body and brain that it’s time to rest, so having a cold room reinforces this natural body instinct, and you’ll start to produce melatonin and feel sleepier.

8. Finger breathing

If the ‘cricket feet’ hack sounded interesting to you, finger breathing is a similar method that involves your hands. Another form of self-soothing or hypnosis, finger breathing is a combination of breathing and touch that can help you feel calmer and more relaxed.

To try finger breathing , pinch your fingers and thumb together on one hand. With your other hand, cup and rest your pinched fingers in your palm. Count five breaths before swapping hands. Next, make a thumbs up with one hand and wrap your fingers on your other hand around the thumb. Count five more breaths and swap hands again.

(Image credit: Elijah Hiett / Unsplash)

9. Zero gravity sleep hack

If it works for NASA astronauts, the zero gravity sleep hack will likely work for you too! The zero gravity sleep hack is a sleep position that makes your body feel as if it’s in a weightless environment, like space. It’s ideal for back sleepers, and involves you lying on your back with your head and feet slightly elevated to keep them above heart level.

This position keeps your spine aligned while reducing pressure on it, and improves your overall circulation. Due to the elevation – which can be achieved with pillows or an adjustable mattress – the zero gravity sleep hack has also been found to prevent snoring and reduce how often you toss and turn in your sleep.

10. Sleepy Girl mocktail

What you eat or drink before bed can be the difference between having a great night’s sleep or a disrupted one. But the Sleepy Girl mocktail has been tried and tested by many – including myself – and it surprisingly works!

The Sleepy Girl mocktail is a mix of tart cherry juice with sparkling water or prebiotic soda. The main ingredient which gives the sleepy effect is the cherries which is why it’s important that they’re tart and don’t have a ton – or any – sugar in them. This is because tart cherries increase melatonin production and help regulate your circadian rhythm.

11. Cognitive shuffle sleep hack

It can be hard to fall asleep when your brain is full of rushing thoughts, but the cognitive shuffle sleep hack has been found to counteract this by confusing your brain. The cognitive shuffle involves you filling your brain with random words and images.

Jumbling your thoughts in this way actually tricks your brain into feeling groggy and ready for sleep. Rather than worrying about everyday things, the cognitive shuffle acts as a method of distraction which can make you feel tired and help you fall asleep.

12. Open eye sleep hack

Like the cognitive shuffle, the open eye sleep hack doesn’t sound like it would work, but again, it’s all about distracting the brain and body. If you can’t get to sleep, lie in bed with your eyes open and tell yourself not to go to sleep.

Doing the open eye sleep hack has been found by doctors to be a paradoxical intention, a cognitive technique that attempts to remove anxiety associated with not being able to sleep. This helps remove and divert your attention from this stress which can help you relax and trick yourself into falling asleep as your eye muscles will start to tire.

13. Tidying your room before bed

Tidying your bedroom before you go to sleep might not sound like a ‘hack’ but it actually has a great effect on your nighttime routine. Personally, I can’t go to bed if my house or room isn’t tidy as I’ll just lie in bed worrying about the mess and about having to do it tomorrow.

According to scientific studies, messiness is linked to increased cortisol levels a.k.a stress so tidying your room before bed can dispel those feelings. This also helps with allergens as cleaning up dust and dirt will prevent you from sneezing or feeling ill while you sleep.